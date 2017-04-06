





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



In January, Winter Storm Jupiter wreaked havoc on Southwest Kansas, and around Liberal, tree branches and limbs could be seen in yards, parks and around businesses, churches and other structures. Workers from both the City of Liberal and Seward County were instrumental in helping with the cleanup efforts from the storm, as were students and faculty from Seward County Community College. Wednesday, the city and the county honored those workers with a luncheon at the Activity Center in Liberal to show appreciation for all of the efforts made to clean up the community. Liberal Mayor Joe Denoyer and Seward County Commissioner Ada Linenbroker praised the work done to make the town look better after all of the damage Jupiter brought to the community. Denoyer said all city and county workers who assisted in the clean up efforts did a fabulous job doing so. “You’re the cream of the crop when it comes to citizens of Liberal, employees for the city, employees for the county,” he said. “We just give you a ‘thank you,’ a deep heartfelt ‘thank you.’ We couldn’t have done it without you and the partnership with Seward County.” Denoyer said he, county administrator April Warden and Seward County Commission Chairman Nathan McCaffrey remained in constant communication from the start and throughout the entire process of getting Liberal cleaned up. Denoyer likewise called the efforts of Seward County Emergency Management Director Greg Standard instrumental in getting a designation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. However, Denoyer said most of the credit for getting tree parts picked up goes to the those on the front line of the project. “Guys, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” he said. “Thank you. We thank you for the pride you have in our community and your hard work and dedication. You guys always, always continue to amaze us.” Denoyer also praised the efforts of county officials. “We want to thank the county,” he said. “We want to thank the Seward County Emergency Management, and we want to thank you guys for your hard working efforts to the City of Liberal and Seward County.” Linenbroker likewise said she appreciated the work involved in cleaning up from Jupiter. “When we had the last ice storm, I was still working for the city in the parks department, and I went out for about a week and a half just like you guys have had to do and pick up and grab branches,” she said. “I know how much hard work that was. Without you guys doing what you did, I don’t know if we would’ve recovered as fast as we did in the city. I appreciate the city workers, the county workers, the people from the college, the students that came out and helped.” Linenbroker said while everyone appreciated what took place following the effects of Jupiter, some older people in particular were most thankful for getting Liberal cleaned up. “I got a lot of calls from senior citizens around the community that couldn’t believe how great you guys were at working to pick up all the damage,” she said. “I just want to say thank you again.”