Liberal’s Kids Inc. works with many of the community’s youngest athletes, and recently, a group of former Kids Inc. members worked together to give back to the organization. The AVID students in Daniel Minde’s 8th grade class hosted a glow run Saturday, March 25. The students were able to present a check to Kids Inc. President Bradley Carr for $717.10 as a result of their efforts. “It feels awesome, we’ll take any funds we get donated to us,” Carr said. “When I found out the students here were willing to work and do this for us, that was pretty exciting. A lot of them went through the program, so it was great they wanted to give back.” “It feels really good because knowing we used to play at Kids Inc. and use that equipment and everything, it feels good knowing we’re able to help,” added AVID student Brianna Dominguez. There was also a lot of time and work that went into getting the glow run organized, Minde said. “One of the requirements for AVID is the students have to do community service, so this year, my class had asked if they could do a class project and have it count as a community service project, and I told them that wouldn’t be a problem,” Minde said. “So we threw around some different ideas, and they decided to do either a glow run or color run, and then we were throwing out some different causes it could possibly help, like autism awareness or some other big cause. But we decided we really wanted to give back to the community, so when they decided that, they chose Kids, Inc. because a lot of them had been part of that group and been athletes there. So they chose that group, and it was all completely student-driven and student-run, I was just more of the facilitator in there to make sure they were all on the ball with getting things done. They designed the flyer and that stuff, they got donations from different organizations, and then they volunteered at the actual run. It was great.” “We wanted to do something fun and creative and something everyone would be able to do, and we wanted to do something to help Kids Inc.,” Dominguez said. “It took about four or five months to get everything together and figure out how much money we wanted to raise and all that. It was great seeing all the support we got for this and seeing everyone out there. We want to thank everyone for coming out and helping us raise money for this and helping Kids Inc.” While the initial work began back in January, Minde admitted he made the students wait until the beginning of March before officially approaching Kids Inc. about the project so everything would go as planned. Both Minde and Carr were then kept updated about the students’ fundraising efforts. Overall, both Minde and Carr said they were extremely proud of the students’ efforts. The money will be going toward equipment and other needed supplies for Kids Inc. “It feels especially good because I’ve heard they haven’t been able to get new equipment for a long time,” fellow AVID student Alyssa Ware said. “So it feels really good they’ll be able to get some new equipment. It was great seeing everyone come out and support the glow run.” “For me, with the AVID program, one of the big components is making sure they’re ready for college, whether that’s by just applying to colleges, getting scholarships,” Minde added. “And one of the things everyone looks at is what students do outside of school, it’s not just the academic portion. We’re really good with the academic portion, but we’re also working on making the students more well-rounded people. With this being totally student-driven, with them taking the lead, they’re then able to know they’re making a difference back in the community and seeing the results of that community service. And most of these kids have gone above and beyond that requirement.”

