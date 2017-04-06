







• L&T staff report









The public is invited to attend the New and Coming Business event at 6 p.m. April 13 in the commission chambers in the Seward County Administration Building.

The event will be hosted by the Joint Economic Development board and will be sponsored by Seward County, the City of Liberal and the Liberal Chamber of Commerce.

“We are again hosting this meeting to give new business and future business a chance to talk about their products and service,” JEDC board member Ada Linenbroker said. “Last year, we had more than 17 new businesses attend, and this year should be bigger.”

Refreshments will be served. Last year’s event, Linenbroker said, brought in more than 75 people.

“We will give every business about 10 minutes to talk, and at the end, we’ll open up for questions and discussions,” she said. “We will be putting stories in the paper and talking on the radio to help promote our new businesses, so please come and feel the excitement of the growth in Liberal economic development.”

For more information, call Linenbroker at 620-629-0497 or Roger Crossman at 620-655-2866.