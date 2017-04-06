RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Tight turn leads to collision on Pancake PDF Print E-mail
Thursday, 06 April 2017 11:39

alt



By ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



A tractor trailer and a vehicle found themselves in a scary situation as the result of an accident Wednesday morning.

“We got called to Pershing and Pancake for a possible injury accident at about 7:50 a.m. yesterday, and it turned out there were no injuries,” Liberal Police Department Capt. Pat McClurg said in a phone interview earlier this morning. “The officers determined ... there was a 2003 Kenworth tractor trailer that was westbound on Pancake and making a right turn onto Pershing Avenue, and it struck a 2010 Chevy Cobalt that was also westbound in the outside lane. The driver of the Kenworth was a 45-year-old male, and the driver of the Cobalt was a 27-year-old female.”

The driver of the Kenworth was given a citation for making an improper turn, McClurg continued, and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
 

