Heights announces Evans, Earnst as val, sal
Wednesday, 05 April 2017

Southwestern Heights recenlty announced the valedictorian and salutatorian of the graduating Class of 2017. 

Dan Frisby, principal, has announced Robert Evans, son of Chad and Jennifer Evans, as valedictorian for the graduating class of 2017.  

Eleni Earnst, daughter of Rodney and Eva Earnst, was announced as salutatorian. These selections are based on the students’ cumulative grade point averages throughout high school. 

Robert has been involved in band, where he currently serves as president, FFA, FCCLA, KAY, Scholars Bowl, Student Council, where he serves as treasurer, National Honor Society, where he serves as vice-president, tennis, basketball manager, football manager, and he is the senior class vice-president.  

After graduation, Robert plans to attend Wichita State University, where he will major in electrical engineering.

Eleni has been involved in Student Council, where she currently serves as student body president, KAY, where she served as the Area 5 president, FCCLA, National Honor Society, where she is the secretary/treasurer, band, choir, Mustang Singers, Jazz Band, forensics, Scholar’s Bowl, and she is the senior class president. Eleni plans to attend Friends University, where she will major in pre-law.

Both students were also named as Kansas Honor Scholars in the fall by the University of Kansas for being in the top 10 percent of their graduating class.

Southwestern Heights congratulates these students for their achievements and wishes them well in their future endeavors.  

Graduation will take place at  at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14 in the Southwestern Heights High School gymnasium.
 

