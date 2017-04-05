





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



By a narrow vote, the Seward County Commission Monday gave a local housing group what amounts to an extension of its former contract with the commission to construct homes in southeast Liberal. Before the 3-2 vote, which saw commission chairman Nathan McCaffrey and commissioner C.J. Wettstein voting no, Roger Crossman of Southwest Housing LLC and county administrator April Warden gave some background on how the item got to this point. Warden explained that in Dec. 2013, the commission entered into an amended agreement regarding real estate with Southwest Housing. “They had purchased some lots from us that were retained for us by a number of years that were left from a tax sale in which nobody had purchased,” she said. “At that time, they made a proposal to us to purchase those real estate lots. Shortly after they purchased those real estate lots, USD 480 passed the bond issue to build the new schools and purchased land in the area in which Southwest Housing LLC had purchased lots from us.” Warden said Southwest Housing officials were approached and asked to sell the lots to the school district to use to build schools in the area of the lots. “In the meantime, there’s also an interlocal agreement with the City of Liberal and USD 480 to complete street infrastructure in that same area,” she said. At the commission’s March 20 meeting, Warden said Southwest Housing officials explained that interlocal agreement had caused a delay for them in moving forward with their housing plans. “Per the original agreement you had with Southwest Housing, they were to complete 12 single-family or multi-family housing on 12 of those lots within the first year, 25 within three years and 60 within five years,” she said. “If you went by the initial agreement, $25,000 would be due to Seward County at $1,000 per lot.” Also at that meeting, Warden said, the commission had requested Crossman and others in the Southwest Housing group propose a new agreement with a stated timeframe in which they would complete their projects. “You asked them to come back to this meeting,” Warden said. Under the new agreement, Warden said Southwest Housing is proposing that once the streets in the area have been completed per the interlocal agreement, the timeframe would begin for completion of single and multi-family dwelling units in the area with the same schedule give in the original agreement. Crossman said under current plans, streets affected by the project include Hickory, Larry and Charles. “We do have a contract on another 21 lots in that same area,” he said. “We’re expanding the scope of what we were wanting to do. That’s another expansion of our tax base in that area.” Commissioner Jack Jacob questioned what would happen should the board decide not to allow Southwest Housing to move forward. “What happens to your project if we go ahead and call that money due?” he said. Crossman explained that Southwest Housing would likely only have to find money elsewhere to help with some parts of the project. “It just takes that money out of what we were going to use for the electrical, the water, the sewer, all of those infrastructure pieces that we need in order to complete our project,” he said. Wettstein said not allowing Southwest Housing to move forward would likely not have as much of an effect as many would think. “The reason we sold the lots to you for $1,000 a lot was so you would have the money to do the infrastructure on the lots,” he said. “That would give you the ability to do the infrastructure. We charged you $64,000 for all 64 lots. You did sell the 15 lots to them.” Crossman said in addition the 15 lots sold to USD 480 that were bought from the county, another 10 acres and seven lots from another estate that Southwest Housing purchased were also sold to the district. Crossman said the overall goal of the housing project was to continue to build both Liberal and Seward County. “As a board, I’m sure you guys want us to grow economically, and that would be a great incentive for us as we move forward in that area,” he said. McCaffrey said for the most part, he did not have a problem with the extension, but he continually questioned the 15 lots sold to USD 480. “Those won’t be on the tax rolls as residential homes like the remaining lots will,” he said. Commissioner Ada Linenbroker said when the idea first arose to develop the lots, the concept was to build economic development where little, if anything, was happening in Liberal. “They sat for about 20 years, and nobody was interested in them,” she said. “When they came up with the idea to invest in that area and design that, that is my district, and I can see a lot of economic development growth. The school got interested in it once they started talking about doing their development with the housing down there. They looked at that area. There’s some other businesses that are happening in that area.” Linenbroker said she would not like to see anything happen to hurt the housing project. “We’re supposed to help economic development in the community, and I want to see those houses happen,” she said. “It’s great that everything’s moving north, but I want stuff to move south in the town. I think it’s going to be an investment, and it’s going to be a good tax base once they start putting those houses down in there. It’s going to help everybody in the city and the county.” County counsel Dan Diepenbrock said the lots were purchased originally by the county effectively in a tax sale years ago. “When the property goes to tax sale, the county has two options – just let it go to the highest bidder, even if that’s a dollar, or the county can bid in its taxes to make sure they’ll go for at least the amount of the taxes,” he said. “That’s what happened to these lots years ago. Somebody was involved in that, and the county bid in. Nobody else bid more than them. That’s why this entire subdivision effectively went to the county.” Diepenbrock said the intent of the commission was for the lots to be used for residential housing, and the original contract stated if such housing was not constructed on the lots within an alloted timeframe, the lots would go back to the county. “That was the original contract, and they agreed to that,” he said. Diepenbrock said many, including McCaffrey, were missing the point about the sale of the 15 lots to USD 480. “They are not going to be used for residential housing because they were sold USD 480,” Diepenbrock said. “There was a condemnation threatened, and that’s the reason why they sold. Legally, that has no bearing on enforcing the contract. We sold these to them for $1,000. I don’t know what they got for them.” The vote made by commissioners Monday now puts the start of the timeframe at the time in which streets are completed per the interlocal agreement, and at that time, Southwest Housing will have two years to complete 12 houses, three years to complete 25 and five years to complete the remaining houses.