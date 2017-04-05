RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Driver taken to hospital after hitting cow in road
Wednesday, 05 April 2017 11:40

• L&T staff report



When a cow entered a roadway, a driver in Morton County was unable to stop early Saturday morning and struck the cow before making an evasive maneuver and losing control of the vehicle.

That news is according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, who reported the driver was Kismet resident Derek J. Munn, 28, who was traveling westbound around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Morton County Road D.

The location of the accident was nearly two miles west of Morton County Road 24, or about seven miles south of Rolla. The KHP said Munn’s vehicle, a 2017 Freightliner, rolled twice after he had lost control, and the semi ended up in a wheat field with the trailer on its passenger side and the power unit upright with its frame twisted 90 degrees on its side.

Munn was taken to Morton County Hospital in Elkhart with injuries. The KHP reported he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.
 

