



A 2016 Arkalon Assault Challenge participants climbs over an obstacle late in the course. About 180 participants faced the grueling course in 2016, and the Liberal Parks and Recreation Department is already accepting registrations for the 2017 event that will take place June 10. L&T file photo/Earl Watt

By EARL WATT

• Leader & Times

The 2017 Arkalon Assault Challenge is still two months away, but it may take that long to prepare to face the course known as the most challenging on the High Plains.

The challenge takes place at Arkalon Park and provides some serious nature course challenges where competitors in the past have had to climb over, crawl under and even balance across obstacles.

There have been portions of the course that had competitors traverse across marshy areas belly-crawl under netting.

And while the course may not be a competition against other runners, it is a competition that requires participants to challenge themselves to reach the end.

While the participants may see if they have what it takes to complete the course, they will also see some of the beauty of Arkalon Park that requires a detour from the beaten path.

Along the course are checkpoints and water stops.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately, which means clothing and shoes that will get muddy and wet.

The event takes place June 10, but registrations are now open, and through the month of April, the prices have been discounted. Arkalon Assault course price is $45. An additional 5K course is $40, and the 1 mile course is $20. The fee includes a T-shirt.

After May 1, these prices will increase. Those who register after May 21 will not be guaranteed a T-shirt.

The course is open to participants 5-years-old and older.

Runner can pick up a packet the day before the race.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the 8:30 a.m. start time will focus on the Elite runners. Additional start times include 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The event is sponsored by the Liberal Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For more information, contact Ronna Stump at the Liberal Recreation Office at Blue Bonnet Park by calling (620) 626-0133.