





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part one of the story recapping the most recent meeting of the USD No. 480 school board Monday evening, and will focus on the presentation from the Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center regarding its potential takeover of the current Washington Elementary School building. The other part will focus on other topics of discussion during the meeting.

USD 480 will be retaining its leadership after the board voted Monday evening to extend Superintendent Renae Hickert’s contract. The extension will keep Hickert as Superintendent through the 2018-19 school year. Discussions are continuing over what to do with the buildings that will be left vacant upon the completion of the bond project, and Monday evening, a Kansas group presented the board with a proposal to take over the building. The Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center (WKCAC) was on hand at the most recent meeting of the USD 480 school board to present an information item saying they were interested in the building. The center was founded in 2004 in Haskell County in some donated hospital space and volunteers and equipment, and eventually expanded. Now, the center has its main office in Scott City, and also has other office locations in other communities in the state, including Colby and Hays. “What we are is we’re part of the first response in child abuse cases when a report comes in from law enforcement or DCF,” WKCAC’s Kelly Robbins began. “We have an agreement here with law enforcement and DCF, the prosecutors, everyone. We all come together as a team to help the affected children and their families as much as possible. The role we play in that investigation and response is we provide a child-friendly space where a child can be brought to be interviewed. We have forensic interviewers or we support the interviewers because both the police department and sheriff’s office have trained interviewers.” Robbins said the work begins with the children immediately, and can last as long as the assistance is needed, whether it be weeks, months or even years. Another service offered through WKCAC is trauma-focused therapy, which is done with specially trained therapists and other mental health professionals. “It’s important for them to begin that mental health process because in the long term, for good outcomes, that’s the best process,” Robbins said. WKCAC provides services in 32 counties, and has interlocal agreements with several members of those law enforcement communities and others to help with the investigations. Limited services have also been provided in Seward County mostly through WKCAC’s mobile units, which have proven very effective for the agency. “Last year, we started talking with more people here, and the need is much greater, and for full-time service, not on just a part-time basis,” Robbins said. “That kind of started then on that process of us looking at the building for a standalone facility. We were looking at what was available, and we heard about the schools, so we’ve been talking a lot with Renae [Hickert] about that, and we feel we would be able to not only have a child advocacy center where children could come, but we can also be a one-stop facility for that needed help.” The facility would include a medical room, office spaces, and a training facility for staff members to be able to use, which would be especially beneficial for the area, Robbins said. The amount of support the patients would receive from the center would also be a great benefit. Robbins also talked about how the mobile units began. The center currently has three mobile units dedicated solely to providing therapy. “When we first heard about the mobile unit, we went to Flagstaff, Arizona, and they had this program to take on reservations,” Robbins said. “We came back and realized we could do this and take it to communities’ doorsteps, because every child deserves to have a child advocacy center in their county. That first year, we saw a 157 percent increase in requests. Last year, we saw 375 children, and that’s our initial contact and interviews. That equates follow-ups for the children we see, and that just adds more and more to the contacts we’ve made. Just last year, our Hays facility opened, and we opened that because again, when we would provide services with the mobile units, we would spend about six hours round trip on the trip to have those services for one child.” Robbins also talked about some of the benefits of using the Washington building, including the ability to go in and do some work right away, plus the availability of the gym as an area that could be the aforementioned training facility, though she also expressed praised for the Education Services Center as a potential location. She also talked about some of the state and federal funding the center receives, and some of the grants and foundations the center works with. After she detailed that, her presentation was finished.