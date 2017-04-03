





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final part of the story recapping the USD 480 community meeting hosted Thursday evening, and it will focus on the goings-on at Liberal High School.

With the elementary and junior high schools preparing for big changes, Liberal High School will also be experiencing some future developments as well, with a particularly major one being the addition of the former West Middle School to the high school campus, and work on the school’s LHS 2020 plan. “We’re working really hard to carry out our first year’s goals with our 2020 project, and we’ve been doing several meetings with teachers and everyone to start making those changes to what will be our east campus with the West Middle School building,” LHS Assistant Principal Ashley Kappelmann said. “And right now especially, we’re in the full swing of planning for Prom and graduation,” Overall, there are several things about this work to be excited about, Kappelmann said. “There’s so many opportunities with that. We’re having a lot of our CTE classes over there, and that way, with how they’re doing the construction, they’ll be able to be more specific with the needs for the class,” Kappelmann said. “For instance, we’ll be having the shop room and other things like that. We’ll also have more computer labs and we’re really excited about being able to use another gym, and the cafeteria, we’ll have two lunch groups, which will be very nice. Just in general, there are so many opportunities.” And besides the new campus, Kappelmann said there are some other things to be particularly excited about for the next school year. “A big thing is us moving forward with our 2020 goals,” Kappelmann said. “Now that we’re one year into it all, we’re starting to get more participation and support from staff and community members and students. And with that for next year, we’ll be working on extending and enhancing some of the goals we’ve already reached, and also looking at what the three-year goals are. And then as we get deeper and deeper into it all, we want to be a high-performance district in the state and nation, and what’s exciting is we’re starting to see a lot of those benchmarks met, which is great.” Kappelmann also talked about some of the end-of-year work going on, and said overall, next year will be great. “We just really appreciate the community support in education,” Kappelmann said. “Again, we have so many opportunities for our students that I think a lot of districts are rather jealous of, so we can’t say enough about how we appreciate the school board, the community, and the administration to be able to do these things.”