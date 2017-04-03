





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



The agenda for the USD No. 480 school board will keep the board members busy at its next meeting this evening beginning at 6:30. The meeting will begin with a presentation from Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center, who is interested in the Washington Elementary School facility, according to the agenda information. The board will also be discussing the JE Dunn fees. “With the approval of Substantial Completion for Phase 1 March 20, JE Dunn has submitted a pay application #30 for March, which reduces the retainage held on work completed by JE Dunn,” the agenda information noted. “There are two pay applications attached #29 Feb. 2017 and #30 March 2017. Since substantial completion has been approved, JE Dunn is requesting all retainage related to Phase 1 to be paid this month.” USD 480 staff will also be on the agenda for the board, with one of the items concerning staffing considerations, and the other concerning the contract of Superintendent Renae Hickert. Technology and other equipment will also be among the items for discussion, with the first of these concerning die cut equipment. “There are many advantages to having a full color poster design system as well as a digital die-cut system in our schools,” the agenda information noted. “The poster design system provides us with a manageable way to communicate district initiatives to our families, promote school activities, reinforce rules and procedures, and bring a sense of school pride all with colorful hallway posters. With this system teachers can create colorful visual aids like thinking maps, diagrams, charts, and graphics to help differentiate instruction in their classroom. The digital die-cut system saves teachers time by quickly and easily creating manipulatives, cutouts, and bulletin board displays for a hands-on, interactive learning experience. Teachers can also create word walls with words formed by automatically connected letters which save a lot of time for teachers. We would save paper, and money, with the versatility and scalability of the electronic die-cuts. The program automatically puts as much as it can on one piece of paper. It also eliminates the need to re-cut laminated cutouts. With this machine a laminated sheet of paper can be electronically cut into your desired shapes. Both of these systems would benefit teachers and students in very positive and time-saving ways.” The next of these items will concern purchasing new computers for Food Services, as the current machines are reaching old age and keep the Point of Sales working properly, the agenda information noted. The board will also be asked to approve an updated HVAC unit for the IT bunker, and welding booths as a potential change item. The board will also be revisiting the meal charging policy, which was introduced at the last meeting, and will also be asked to approve some repairs to the runways at the track at Liberal High School, and accept bids for concrete work as part of the summer projects.

