



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



A local housing group is looking for a new time frame to complete a housing project in southeast Liberal. On Dec. 27, 2013, the Seward County Commission entered into an amended agreement regarding a real estate contract with Southwest Housing LLC. Shortly after the real estate agreement, USD 480 passed a bond issue to build new schools and purchased land in the area of this real estate, purchasing 15 lots from Southwest Housing and began construction of the new schools. In the meantime, according to information in the agenda packet for tonight’s commission meeting, there is an interlocal agreement with the City of Liberal and USD 480 to complete street infrastructure in this same area, causing a delay for Southwest Housing plan. Per the agreement, $25,000 is due to Seward County – $1,000 per lot for 25 lots. At the commission’s March 20 meeting, commissioners requested Southwest Housing’s Roger Crossman and other partners get together to propose a new agreement with stated time frames in which they would complete their housing projects. “They asked them to come back to the April 3 meeting with an update,” the agenda packet information noted. The information went on to say Southwest Housing is proposing that once the streets have been completed per the interlocal agreement, the time frame would begin from there for Southwest Housing to complete the single or multi-family dwelling units in accordance with the same schedule as their formal agreement. The agreement states that within two years from the date being completed, single or multi-family dwelling units shall be constructed to completion on at least 12 of the lots. “Within three years from the date of the streets being completed, single or multi-family dwellings shall be constructed to completion on at least 25 of the lots, and within five years from the date of the streets being completed, single or multi-family dwellings shall be constructed on all 49 lots,” the information said. Further discussion on the issue is scheduled to take place at tonight’s commission meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 in the commission chambers in the Seward County Administration Building.