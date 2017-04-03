RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Tucker intersection project begins today PDF Print E-mail
Monday, 03 April 2017 11:09

Special to the Leader & Times



The City of Liberal will begin the Tucker and Kansas Avenue intersection project today. Weather permitting, Phase 1 of the project will take four to five weeks.

Tucker Road will be two lanes from Centennial to Kansas Avenue, and only the westbound lane will be open. The eastbound Tucker Road will detour to Grant Avenue going south to Parkway Boulevard to Kansas Avenue.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks you for your patience. For more information, contact Daniel Zuniga at 626-2220.
 

