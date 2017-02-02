RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Thursday, 02 February 2017 12:11

alt



SWMC Auxiliary celebrates community volunteers



• Provided by Southwest Medical Center



Southwest Medical Center Auxiliary volunteers recognized 38 members for more than 60,000 combined hours of service to the hospital and Liberal community during an awards ceremony in January at Southwest Medical Center.

Award recipients were presented by Auxiliary President, Linda Staiger, as follows: 50 hours – Leanna Ediger; 100 hours – Connie Posl; 200 hours – Dena Allen, Pam Dorris, Susan James, Sheila Kilgore, Pat Morlen; 300 hours –Linda McCullough;  400 hours –Aleta Arnold, Don Devinney, Marian McCaulley; 600 hours –Jill Pittman, Connie Richmeier; 700 hours – Mary Amerin, Katie Berg, Bob Oblander; 800 hours –Mickey Durbin, Juneil McQueen; 900 hours – Jane Devinney, Sue Farmer; 1,000 hours –Barbara Hanson; 1,100 hours – Judy Shelman; 1,300 hours – Eula Kittle; 1,400 hours – Velma Colter, Barbara Perkins; 1,800 hours – Marilyn Thompson; 2,000 hours – Mary Downs; 2,100 hours – Alice Hill; 2,200 hours – Cheryl Carson; 2,800 hours – Jonice Oblander; 4,200 hours – Aneta Compton, Linda Staiger; 4,600 hours – Sharon Garcia, Connie McPhail; 4,800 hours – Saundra Koochel; 7,400 hours – Jana Widener; 8,000 hours – Susan Zielke; and “Too Many to Count” – Kay Hay.

Staiger and Southwest Medical Center CEO, Bill Ermann, thanked volunteers for their continued efforts in serving the patients and families who visit Southwest Medical Center, as well raising funds for special projects in the hospital through work in the Auxiliary’s gift shop and snack bar.

The Southwest Medical Center Auxiliary welcomes volunteers of all ages to become involved in serving Southwest Medical Center. The annual membership fee for the Auxiliary is $5, which is applied towards medical scholarships. Those interested in becoming a member can contact the SWMC Gift Shop at (620) 629-6899 for more information.
 

