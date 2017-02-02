





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



There are many programs through the City of Liberal that are designed to help with new businesses locating in Liberal and the revitalization of the downtown area. These programs are taken advantage of by many in the community, and have helped many people, according to Economic Development Director Jeff Parsons. “It's just a little help we can provide business people,” Parsons said. “There are times when business owners don't have a ton of money for making improvements, and they all want their businesses to do well and look good, and we can help with that.” One of the programs Parsons said has gotten particularly heavy use within the past few years is the Facade Improvement Program, through which applicants can receive a 50/50 matching grant of up to $5,000 to make improvements to the front of their business’s building. “We've had dozens and dozens of business owners take advantage especially of our Facade Improvement Program, and if you look downtown, you can see a lot of the businesses have been spruced up over the past years,” Parsons said. “We've continually expanded the area of the businesses eligible for that one. It used to be just Kansas Avenue and then on Pancake, 11th Street south. But we expanded it to what we call the Downtown Benefit District, which would be Washington and Lincoln and then all the side streets in between. We've expanded that a couple times, because there are always new people who are becoming eligible.” With that program, and the other economic development programs available through the city, the application process is simple. “We have a short and simple application form that’s basically the same for every program,” Parsons said. “We want to know the estimates of what the costs are going to be, we want to make sure their improvements fall in line with what we are able to do, because we don't do signs, we don't replace glass in windows (that's more maintenance stuff). We'll do doors, we'll do paint, we'll do a lot of things, with very few exceptions. If they're working to improve the building, we'll help. We also want to make sure if the building's being leased that it's okay with the landlord, just simple things like that. And once we get the application in and the estimates for what all they want to do, it's roughly 24 hours, so it doesn't take very long.” Besides just the Facade Improvement Program, the city also has a beautification program for people who need some landscaping done with their business. Among the programs approved for continuation at a December Liberal City Commission meeting included the Industrial Park Incentive Program, which is designed to help with employment opportunities and land sales in Liberal’s two industrial parks. With this program, approved businesses will receive $500 for each new position (with a minimum of 20 jobs) over a three-year period. The commission also approved the continuation of the city’s Marketing Program, which will help with the city’s chooseliberal.com web site and other tools aimed at promoting the city. The city’s New Construction Multi-Family Housing Incentive Program, which helped fund 50 units in 2015 alone, was designed to help with the construction of 300 multi-family units, and approved applicants receive $3,000 per door. For any questions about the city’s economic development programs, Parsons said people need only reach out to him by phone at 626-2256 or visit with him at City Hall at 324 N. Kansas Ave. “For anyone interested in any of the programs we have, I would say to just call me here or come see me at City Hall, that would be the simplest thing,” Parsons said. “They can also e-mail me at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , we'd be glad to sit down and talk. It's not a complicated process, it's very simple, and we want people to use our programs.”