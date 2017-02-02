





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



February is Black History Month, and locally, celebrations have taken place for many years. This Sunday, the month’s festivities kick off for this year with the annual Come Together event starting at 3 p.m. at Bibleway Church of God in Christ in Liberal. “We have different churches come together,” said Black History Committee member Kathy Pugh. “We may do a skit. Somebody may write a poem. It starts at 3, and it’ll be over by 5. It’s just a way to kickstart our events that we’re having for the month.” Feb. 12 brings an annual favorite of Black History Month – the Taste Fest. “We encourage everybody to make a favorite dish, and we all bring the dishes together,” Pugh said. “We just have a feast, and we enjoy each other’s company and fellowship. We will have door prizes that we will be giving out, and we also are selling T-shirts that represents our theme this year, ‘Education in Crisis.’” The Taste Fest starts at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Seward County Ag Building. The following Sunday will feature the Black History Pageant, and Pugh said participating girls can win a scholarship for school. “It’s from 7th grade to 12th grade,” she said. “There is an entry fee, but you can get a sponsor to sponsor the pageant. It was very good last year, and we were able to have Miss Black History participate in the Pancake parade and the Christmas parade. That was really nice.” The pageant will take place starting at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Showcase Theatre on the campus of Seward County Community College. The final weekend of February brings two events for Black History Month, and combined with the weekend’s Pancake Day festivities, it will make for a busy weekend in Liberal. Saturday, Feb. 25, will have the annual Rosa Parks banquet, starting at 6 p.m. at SCCC. “We’ll be giving away a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving upcoming college student who has written an essay on an African American who meant something to them,” Pugh said. The wrap-up for the local Black History Month celebration will be a concert starting at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at Bibleway COGIC. “People from different churches come together, and they sing together,” she said. “It is some great singing.” Along with other Black History Committee members, Pugh is looking forward to what this February brings in Liberal. “It is a busy month,” she said. “We just hope that everybody comes out and participates. It’s for everyone. It’s to bring the community together. We’re hoping that we get a really good turnout.”