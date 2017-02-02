







• L&T staff report









Driving at excessive speeds was likely the cause of a fatality accident Monday afternoon in rural Texas County, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported two passengers died, and the driver and two other passengers were injured in the wreck around 4:30 p.m. Monday about two miles southwest of Goodwell, Oklahoma, on U.S. Highway 54.

The agency said a Chrysler Pacifica was northeast bound on the roadway at excessive speeds, entered the left lane, passed a vehicle, entered the right lane and departed the roadway right.

The vehicle then re-entered the roadway, swerved several times before again departing to the roadway, this time on the left. The fatality finished with the Pacifica entering a broadslide and rolling four and a half times, landing on its roof in the median of the highway.

Two passengers, Yudelsy Torres Vazquez, 37, of Dumas, Texas, and Dalia Rodriguez Rodriguez, 55, also of Dumas, were both ejected from the vehicle. The OHP said neither was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 26-year-old Danis Reynoso Hernandez of Dumas, was transported by Guymon, Oklahoma, EMS to Memorial Hospital of Texas County in Guymon, where he was admitted in stable condition with arm, leg and trunk external injuries.

Another passenger, Yusneivy Marrero Contreras, 40, of Dumas, was transported by Guymon EMS to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal and then transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. She was admitted there in stable condition with arm and neck injuries.

The last passenger, a 5-year-old female of Dumas, was transported by Guymon EMS to Memorial Hospital of Texas County in stable condition with arm, leg and trunk external injuries.

The three surviving passengers, OHP said, were either wearing seat belts or properly restrained in a child’s car seat.