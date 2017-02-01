





By ELLY GRIMM and ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



One of the three men accused of plotting to blow up a housing area/mosque home to more than 100 Somali Muslims in Garden City has filed a motion to have his detention order reviewed Defense counsel for Patrick Stein, one of the alleged members of the group who called themselves “The Crusaders,” filed the motion Tuesday with District Judge Eric Melgren. “The defense filed a motion to have Stein’s detention reconsidered,” Jim Cross, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. “And as of right now, the only thing I see that has happened in January is Stein’s attorneys filed a motion with the judge saying they would like to have the detention order reviewed. In other words, he wants to be out of jail, and it’s a motion asking the judge to set a hearing and consider whether the circumstances are different enough to change that order and determine if Mr. Stein will stay in jail while he’s pending trial.” It will be up to the judge to determine the outcome of that motion, Cross continued, and the hearing regarding that motion has been set for 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in Wichita Courtroom 408 before District Judge Melgren, according to the official motion from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Stein was arrested with Curtis Allen and Gavin Wright in October in connection to the alleged plot after an eight-month investigation. “”Since Feb. 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been conducting a domestic terrorism investigation of overlapping groups of individuals operating in Southwest Kansas known as the Kansas Security Force (KSF) and the Crusaders,” the original affidavit from the U.S. Attorney’s office noted. “These are militia groups whose members support and espouse sovereign citizen, anti-government, anti-Muslim, and anti-immigrant extremist beliefs. This investigation began based on reporting from a reliable, paid Confidential Human Source (CHS) who has attended numerous KSF and Crusaders meetings where plans were discussed to carry out a violent attack against Muslims (whom the group members refer to as cockroaches) in Southwest Kansas.”