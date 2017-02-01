





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



February begins today, and that means Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away. Along with many other options for lovers to celebrate this time of romance, locally, Liberal’s Baker Arts Center is inviting everyone to enjoy some of the traditional treats of the season with its “Wines & Valentines” event on Feb. 11 – the Saturday before Valentine’s Day. Baker Director Toni Smith said the center has hosted a wine tasting on Valentine’s weekend for about the last five years, and she said past events have featured wine tasting paired with food. This year’s Wines & Valentines, though, will have a slight difference. “This year, we’re pairing it with chocolates,” Smith said. “Each wine station, depending on what kind of wines are at that table, they will be paired with chocolates that go with that particular table of wines. We will have a small silent auction with lots of fun different things to bid on. We’re going to have lots of good food to eat.” Before Wines & Valentines, Smith said Baker still had wine tastings at other times of the year. “We used to just have wine tasting and a silent auction and food, but it wasn’t around Valentine’s Day,” she said. Smith said Gordon Applebee, owner of the local liquor store, Rafter J Liquor, who is now one of the sponsors of Wine & Valentines, came to her with the idea of hosting a tasting in mid-February. “That very next year, Valentine’s was on a Saturday, so it worked out really, really nice,” she said. “Ever since then, we’ve just kind of had our wine tasting with Valentine’s Day and kind of made it a good date night for Valentine’s. One year, we had an area that was just full of chocolates and chocolate cakes and candies and all kinds of things. This year, we’ve just decided to have the chocolates. Jess and Heather both had kind of researched this a little bit and saw some things online about pairing chocolates with wines.” Smith said while the cultural thing to do in past times was to pair wine with cheese, the liquids are now being paired with chocolate. “They have suggested that you don’t bite the chocolate and chew it like you would a chocolate bar,” she said. “You actually put it on your tongue and let it melt. Then you drink your wine to try to pair it with it. It’s just something fun and different that we’re trying.” Smith said there will be many things for people to bid on in the silent auction on the night of Feb. 11. “We have some artwork,” she said. “We have some glass work, blown glass. We’re going to have some chocolates. We have a wine cooler, an actual refrigerator type thing.” Smith and art director Jessica Strickland did not want to give away too much about what was available in the silent auction, though. “You’ll have to come and see,” Strickland said. Smith said with the event being just a few days before Valentine’s Day, it will make for a nice Saturday evening for couples. “It starts at 6,” she said. “Tickets are very reasonably priced. You’re going to get a good variety of food to eat. You’re going to have a good variety of wines and a lot of social fun, plus a chance to win something at a silent auction. That’s a pretty good date.” Tickets for individual members of Baker Arts are $15. Tickets for member couples are $25, and individual non-member tickets are available for $20. “They can get them here, or they can pay at the door,” Smith said. Baker Arts is located at 624 N. Pershing in Liberal. In addition to Rafter J Liquor, Wines & Valentines is also sponsored by Glazer Distributors.