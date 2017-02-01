





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

The National Junior Honor Society at Liberal’s South Middle School has 31 new members as of Tuesday evening. The induction ceremony for the new members took place Tuesday evening in the school’s gym, and their work for getting into the Society was praised by the school’s administration. “I would like to congratulate each of you and your parents,” South M.S. Principal Jason Diseker said. “Your achievements in the realms of scholarship, leadership, community service, citizenship and character are being honored hre tonight by your induction into this prestigious society. An honor such as this is a wonderful way for the school and the community to recognize and celebrate your choices and sometimes sacrifices you have made. You are truly the best of the best, and remember, as Mother Theresa said, ‘Life is a promise, fulfill it.’” Diseker continued praising the gathered students and assembly, and then SMS Assistant Principal Todd Conroy gave his remarks. “I would like to first off congratulate our students, and their parents,” Conroy said. “The successes of our students would not happen if it was not for the hard work of each of you. The National Honor Society is an organization about academic acheivement, but character is also extremely important. Each of these young people, I have had the opportunity to watch every day in our hallways, the classrooms, and athletic fields, and I truly believe you are well under way to becoming the leaders of tomorrow. As the future leaders of this community, I challenge you to have this be one of many days where you reflect on happily.” After a brief history of the organization was given by South Middle School NJHS President Julian Garcia, the new members were officially inducted, and after that, the two-year NJHS members were recognized for their hard work.