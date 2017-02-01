





Many thankful for joint tree limb removal efforts after massive ice storm



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



The sight and smell of burning tree limbs could still be found in west Liberal Tuesday as work crews continue to help with the cleanup from the mess left behind Winter Storm Jupiter. Tuesday was the deadline for residents to put their fallen tree branches by the curb to have them picked up by workers for the City of Liberal’s Street Department. Street Superintendent Danny Zuniga said workers were scheduled to start picking up remaining branches today by making one last sweep of streets. “If they don’t have them out and we go to that street (today), we’re not coming back no more,” he said. “It will be the owner’s responsibility to get rid of them, to take them to the Landfill or the place we’re going to tell them to dump them.” Zuniga said one sweep has already been made, and while streets are cleared, people are still bringing more tree damage to the curb. “After we go down the second round, that’ll be it,” he said. “We still got a lot of alleys we need to do too. A lot of the alleys have got a lot of limbs, so we want to work on that too. The parks, we already got all the big stuff. The only thing we’ve got left to do is rake the little stuff in the parks.” Zuniga said there is currently not a dollar amount available for the amount of damage Jupiter caused in Liberal. “We’re working on that,” he said. “We don’t know yet how much it’s going to cost for all the damage here from the ice storm.” Other entities have helped out with the cleanup, including Seward County, Seward County Community College and the Liberal Ministerial Alliance. Both Zuniga and Seward County Administrator April Warden expressed appreciation for the efforts. “We appreciate all the help we got from the community, taking some of the stuff themselves to the air museum parking lot,” Zuniga said. “We appreciate their patience for us to get to it, but it was just too much. It was the whole town. We ask the people, if they’re going to trim their own trees, you’re probably going to have to get rid of it on your own. We’d appreciate it if they can take care of it themselves. We’ve got a lot of stuff to do. We’ve got to get back to our daily maintenance that we do for the community.” “We appreciate all the efforts of the City of Liberal, Seward County, SCCC, Liberal Ministerial Alliance and all community members who came together to clean up the storm debris,” Warden said. “It has been a great joint effort.” Residents of Seward County may still dispose of tree limbs at the Activity Center in the large parking lot west of the building until Feb. 15 or to the Landfill. Seward Count Commission chair Nathan McCaffrey suffered damage to his trees as well. “Because of the large trees I have, I sat there listening to them all fall,” he said. “I woke up and realized we would have to do something to help clean up Liberal. If it was left to individuals, it would not have been positive and maybe wouldn’t have all gotten done. It helps us out at the county side. If we had the landfill handling this, it isn’t equipped to handle that type of volume. As a resident and county official, I was glad we were able to get something done. It was enough work to drag them to the curb. I would have had to pay somebody to remove them, and so would everybody else. It was nice to use the services for the taxpayers in an event like this.” Most cooperative efforts are done behind the scenes, McCaffrey said, but the joint effort of the city, county, Seward County Community College and the Liberal Ministerial Alliance and others is now something that can be seen by the entire community, he said. “Ive been a county commissioner now for a little over two years,” McCaffrey said. “This is the most positive experience so far, and I was glad to be a part of it.”

