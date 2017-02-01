





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



A home at Roosevelt and Locke Street fortunately escaped major fire damage Tuesday afternoon after a yard fire. The call came for the Liberal Fire Department around 1:15 p.m. regarding the incident. “It looks like, and what we’re going to classify it as, there was a barbecue grill in the front yard that hadn’t been used, and it was left open,” LFD Chief Kelly Kirk said. “There was no one at home, so there was no ... it was a charcoal grill, some of the embers fell out into the yard and caught the grass on fire.” There were no injuries as a result of the incident, Kirk said, or any structure damage. “They’re really fortunate, it just burned the grass in the yard,” Kirk said. “There was a neighbor close by who saw it and stomped out a lot of it, but it got bigger than he could get to before he got it all put out. It didn’t damage any structures, the only thing that was burned was the grass. And there was no one home at the time, so we’re just chalking it up to an unattended barbecue.” With the dry weather around the area this time of year, Kirk reminded the community to be aware of using barbecues and similar devices. “We’re always fairly dry around here but in the winter, when everything’s dry and brown, we sure encourage everyone to be cautious,” Kirk said. “In this case, the grill didn’t have a vent closure at the bottom, so there were just four open holes at the bottom. There was no lid on it. Any time you’re finished with one of those, you should definitely cover it up and close all the vents so the fire can snuff itself out and won’t have the chance of spreading like that.” Overall, Kirk said, the incident ended on a positive note. “We got really lucky, and we just encourage everyone to be careful,” Kirk said.