





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



On March 12, 1912, Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Guide troop of 18 girls in Savannah, Georgia. In 1913, the name “Girl Guides of America” was changed to the Girl Scouts of the United States and moved its headquarters to Washington D.C. Since then, Girl Scouts has grown to 3.7 million members, and about five years after its beginning, girls started participating in what would evolve into the world’s largest entrepreneurial training program for girls – the Girl Scout Cookie program. The first-known sale of cookies was in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, did what Girl Scouts everywhere do. “They had a great idea, got together, and took action to make it a reality,” said Darcy Gray of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland in a press release. “They decided to fund their projects by selling homemade cookies, and the idea spread.” The Girl Scouts have also made a commitment to giving back, as girls not only invest their cookie earnings into service projects across Kansas. “They also give customers the option of sharing cookies with servicemen and women, their families and local charities like the Kansas Food Bank,” Gray said. Through Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Cookie Share Program, Cookie Sale customers can simply purchase a package of cookies and donate it. “Since the Cookie Share Program began in 2010, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland has distributed more than 117,500 packages of cookies to members of the military and local charities, including 23,000 ‘Cookie Shares’ in 2016,” Gray said. This year, the Girl Scout Cookie program is celebrating a century, and as part of the celebration, there will be a new S’mores cookie which will join other traditional favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbreads and Thanks-A-Lots, as well as the gluten-free trios. “Girl Scout S’mores cookies also complement the Girl Scout tradition of making s’mores in the outdoors, as the recipe for a s’more dates back to a 1925 Girl Scout Leader magazine and a 1927 Girl Scouts of the USA handbook,” Gray said. Gray said Girl Scout leaders, along with everyone else, are excited about the new S’mores cookie. “I tried it,” she said. “I would say it ranks right up there with Thin Mints as far as my favorites go.” In her younger days, Gray herself was a member of the Girl Scouts, and she recalls her days of selling cookies well. “When I was a Girl Scout and I did the cookie sales, I did the door to door like girls still do,” she said. “We have a direct sale now, so they have cookies on hand when you purchase them. When I did cookie sales, we had an order card. There was a time you had to wait after you put in your order.” Gray said that is one aspect of cookie selling that has changed through time. “It’s not like that anymore,” she said. “You can buy them directly. I just remember going through my entire neighborhood and asking anybody if they would like to support that and using those proceeds for camping and all the fun activities I wanted to do. That’s what the girls still do.” This year, cookie sales are scheduled to start Feb. 11 and run through March 19, and those who want to get a head start on cookie sales can do so locally Feb. 10, the day before sales officially start, with a kickoff party in Liberal. “It’s from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and that’s at the Girl Scout cabin in Liberal,” Gray said. Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland will likewise host training events for young cookie sellers this weekend in Garden City. “We have our Cookie Rookie/Cookie Captain events coming up in Garden City,” Gray said. “We had a Cookie College for girls that gets them ready for sales. It gives them ideas for sales tips and learning about all those skills. They kind of broke that down into two categories this year called Cookie Rookies and Cookie Captains.” As the names imply, those with a few years of cookie selling experience are Cookie Captains, and those new to the venture are Cookie Rookies. The events will take place this Saturday at the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City. “Girls will be out there at the zoo this weekend just learning about all the skills they need to run their own cookie business,” Gray said. “It used to be called Cookie College, but it’s the same concept.” Selling Girl Scout Cookies not only helps girls earn money for fun, educational activities, camping and community service projects, but Gray said girls also learn life skills that set them up for success. “Through the cookie program, girls are learning essential life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics,” she said. Gray recalled that even as a young lady growing up in Derby learning much of what cookie sales teaches. “I remember that, even as a kid, being a huge impact as far as money management – learning to count back the change and learning how to manage the finances of your cookie business – and people skills, just getting out there and talking to people you don’t know, trying to sale cookies,” she said. “You hear ‘no’ several times, but you keep going. You learn that at a young age.”