RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
City: Last day to put limbs by curb PDF Print E-mail
Wednesday, 01 February 2017 08:05

alt



• Special to the Leader & Times



Residents of Seward County may dispose of tree limbs at the Seward County Activity Center (large parking lot on west side of building) until Wednesday, Feb. 15.

“We appreciate all the efforts of the City of Liberal, Seward County, SCCC, Liberal Ministerial Alliance, and all community members who came together to clean up the storm debris,” Seward County Administrator April Warden said. “It has been a great joint effort.”

The City of Liberal is requesting all tree limbs be out at the front of the curb today.  They will do one last sweep of streets for branches/limbs, and then it will be the homeowner’s responsibility to dispose of the tree branches either by taking them to the Activity Center parking lot by Feb. 15 or to the Landfill.
 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates