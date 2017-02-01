











Residents of Seward County may dispose of tree limbs at the Seward County Activity Center (large parking lot on west side of building) until Wednesday, Feb. 15.

“We appreciate all the efforts of the City of Liberal, Seward County, SCCC, Liberal Ministerial Alliance, and all community members who came together to clean up the storm debris,” Seward County Administrator April Warden said. “It has been a great joint effort.”

The City of Liberal is requesting all tree limbs be out at the front of the curb today. They will do one last sweep of streets for branches/limbs, and then it will be the homeowner’s responsibility to dispose of the tree branches either by taking them to the Activity Center parking lot by Feb. 15 or to the Landfill.