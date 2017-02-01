





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Many marriages need a bit of a tune-up, and starting at the end of February, Liberal’s Classy Rack Thrift Store will soon provide the opportunity to do just that. For six consecutive Mondays beginning Monday, Feb. 20, there will be a “Mad About Marriage: Flipping the Switch from ‘Just Plain Mad’ to ‘Madly in Love’ seminar series starting at 7 p.m. each night in the Classy Rack classroom. Pre-registration is required, and only 25 couples will be allowed. “For several years, people have been telling us we need to do a seminar on relationships and how to have better relationships,” Classy Rack Owner Peggy Lloyd said. “People come in here and they’re not happy. They’re not happy in their marriage, they’re not happy after they’re divorced, they’re just not happy. So we figured if we could teach them how to get along better, how to find good things about people, how to stay in a relationship instead of opting out every time something goes wrong, they would be happier.” Using individual and group exercises, the seminar will cover the topics “Your Marriage is Good Enough to Save,” “Forgiveness,” Marriage Myths,” “Intimacy and Desire,” “Love and Respect,” and “Commitment.” “I think a lot of people will be here, because it’s not just for bad marriages, it’s for making a making a good marriage better,” Lloyd said. “I think it will be fun for the couples who come, and I think it will be something to help those who are searching for some help.” And aside from simply hearing about the need from customers, Lloyd said the final push for the store hosting the seminar series was somewhat unusual. “Actually, something came in the mail that offered this course, and we thought ‘This sounds like a good one!’” Lloyd recalled with a chuckle. “So we went online and checked it all out, we were impressed with what we saw, so that’s what we decided to go with.” Overall, Lloyd said she feels this upcoming seminar is very important for couples to attend. “The main thing I would like to see them take away is their marriage is good enough to save,” Lloyd said. “Even if things are going wrong, your marriage is good enough to save. There was something about that person way back in the beginning that made you want to be married to them, and that’s still there, you’ve just forgotten what it is. I think it’s very important because a lot of people go into marriage with the idea of ‘If this doesn’t work out, I can always get a divorce.’ Don’t just walk off and say ‘My problem is solved,’ because it isn’t. Especially if there are children, there is always a residual something leftover not solved by getting a divorce, whereas if you stay together and work through your problems and work them out, work out the difficulties, there’s no residual stuff other than happiness.” Lloyd offered encouragement for couples to sign up and participate. “I’m looking forward to seeing it make a difference in couples’ lives, because I think it will go really well,” Lloyd said.