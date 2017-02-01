



• Special to the Leader & Times



Adrienne Rosel Bulinski will be the emcee for the 2017 Pancake Day Talent Show, both the “Live Audition Show “ at 12 noon Saturday, Feb. 24 and the “Finals Show” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25th. Tickets for the shows are available at the Pancake Day Hall of Fame, 318 N Lincoln or First National Bank, 1700 N. Lincoln. Tickets are $7 in advance $10 at the door or you may purchase a combo ticket for both shows for $10. Tickets are also available on the web-site pancakeday.net. Adrienne will also be serving as the Grand Marshal of the Pancake Day Parade on at 3 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 28. “We are very happy to have Adrienne back in Liberal to help celebrate Pancake Day,” Talent Show coordinator Mark Strange said. “Our goal this year is to create excitement with the revamping of the Talent Show, and we feel that Adrienne’s enthusiastic personality will help us achieve that goal. The fact that Adrienne is a former Miss Liberal, Miss Kansas, recently published her first book and is a local graduate of Liberal High School and over the years has been involved in Pancake Day in many various ways makes her a natural choice to be honored as our Grand Marshal.” Adrienne Rosel Bulinski is thrilled to be back home for the world famous Pancake Day which helped shaped her childhood memories. Adrienne was a regular participant in the annual Pancake Day events. She participated not only in the races, but performed in many of the talent shows. Finally, she qualified to race in the International Pancake Day Race as Miss Kansas. She placed third. Adrienne is a Liberal native, University of Kansas graduate (BS in Journalism and minor in Theatre), Miss Liberal 2001, Miss Kansas 2005, and the author of ‘Blood Sweat & Tiaras.” She also had the distinct privilege of working for President Donald J. Trump in 2006. Today, she travels the country as a motivational speaker and entertainer. For more information about this year’s Pancake Day Talent Show Emcee and the Grand Marshal of the Pancake Day Parade please visit: www.adriennebulinski.com. You will also find Adrienne on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google+. Adrienne lives in Denver with her husband, Robert Bulinski. She is the proud stepmom of three, and proud grandma of one. In her spare time, you will catch Adrienne on her mountain bike, ski bike, or in the kitchen creating new recipes. Those wishing to enter the Talent Show can get entry forms or rules information at pancakeday.net or call JoAnn Combs at 624-6423.