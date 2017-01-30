RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Give the gift of warmth PDF Print E-mail
Monday, 30 January 2017 13:19

alt


• Black Hills Energy



Lawrence — Right now, many financially challenged Kansas households are contemplating the long winter ahead and wondering how they’ll meet all of their family’s needs.

Healthcare, mortgage payments, food, phone and other utility costs can add up. All winter, extremely cold temperatures drive a dramatic increase in the demand for heating energy – whether natural gas, propane, electricity or wood – causing a significant increase in heating bills that can strain budgets further.

There is something Black Hills Energy and concered neighbors can do to help.

“Lower temperatures create a spike in applications for energy assistance at local agencies, and we want to increase awareness of the Black Hills Cares energy assistance program as an effective way to give a gift of warmth to someone in our community,” general manager for Black Hills Energy’s Kansas gas operations Nick Gardner said.

Black Hills Energy matches donations to Black Hills Cares dollar-for-dollar, and forwards the total to assistance agencies in the community. In Kansas, applications and funds are managed by the Salvation Army and Warm Hearts of Douglas County.

“Customers who open their hearts to households in need can be assured that their donation and matching contribution from Black Hills Energy stays in their area,” Gardner said.

Black Hills Energy customers can indicate the amount of a one-time or monthly contribution to Black Hills Cares on the return portion of their bill. Donations to Black Hills Cares also can be made through Black Hills Energy’s eBill program, a fast, free and paperless way to view and pay the bill online.

Black Hills Energy offers a number of programs to help customers effectively manage their energy bills, and urges customers to call the utility at 888-890-5554 to discuss its programs, services and payment plans.

Black Hills Energy is a community partner to 64 Kansas communities providing energy to approximately 113,000 customers across Kansas.
 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates