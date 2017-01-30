







• Black Hills Energy









Lawrence — Right now, many financially challenged Kansas households are contemplating the long winter ahead and wondering how they’ll meet all of their family’s needs.

Healthcare, mortgage payments, food, phone and other utility costs can add up. All winter, extremely cold temperatures drive a dramatic increase in the demand for heating energy – whether natural gas, propane, electricity or wood – causing a significant increase in heating bills that can strain budgets further.

There is something Black Hills Energy and concered neighbors can do to help.

“Lower temperatures create a spike in applications for energy assistance at local agencies, and we want to increase awareness of the Black Hills Cares energy assistance program as an effective way to give a gift of warmth to someone in our community,” general manager for Black Hills Energy’s Kansas gas operations Nick Gardner said.

Black Hills Energy matches donations to Black Hills Cares dollar-for-dollar, and forwards the total to assistance agencies in the community. In Kansas, applications and funds are managed by the Salvation Army and Warm Hearts of Douglas County.

“Customers who open their hearts to households in need can be assured that their donation and matching contribution from Black Hills Energy stays in their area,” Gardner said.

Black Hills Energy customers can indicate the amount of a one-time or monthly contribution to Black Hills Cares on the return portion of their bill. Donations to Black Hills Cares also can be made through Black Hills Energy’s eBill program, a fast, free and paperless way to view and pay the bill online.

Black Hills Energy offers a number of programs to help customers effectively manage their energy bills, and urges customers to call the utility at 888-890-5554 to discuss its programs, services and payment plans.

Black Hills Energy is a community partner to 64 Kansas communities providing energy to approximately 113,000 customers across Kansas.