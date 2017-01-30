







• Special to the Leader & Times









WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Roger Marshall has been named to three subcommittees on the House Ag Committee. The subcommittees are Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit; Livestock and Foreign Agriculture; and Nutrition.

The jurisdiction of the subcommittees are the following:

Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit

Policies, statutes, and markets relating to commodity exchanges; agricultural credit; rural development; energy; rural electrification.

Livestock and Foreign Agriculture

Policies, statutes, and markets relating to all livestock, poultry, dairy, and seafood, including all products thereof; the inspection, marketing, and promotion of such commodities and products; aquaculture; animal welfare; grazing; foreign agricultural assistance and trade promotion.

Nutrition

Policies and statutes relating to nutrition, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and domestic commodity distribution and consumer initiatives.

“I look forward to providing leadership for Kansans on the House Ag Committee,” Congressman Marshall said. “As our farmers and ranchers face unprecedented challenges, these three committees specifically represent significant opportunities to review programs that impact producers’ ability to operate their businesses.”