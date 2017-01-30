



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times

On Dec. 20, 2016, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Division of Family Health conducted a public hearing to consider the adoption of proposed amended regulations pertaining to day care homes, group day care homes, preschools and child care centers. Lorrena Steelman, program director for the division’s child care licensing, talked about some of what happened at the hearing. Q: What took place at the hearing? A: What we did was review the proposed changes that had been posted and took comments.

Q: What changes have been made, if any, as a result of the public hearing? A: There have been no changes. The comments that were received are under review, and there have been no determinations as to the final outcome of those proposed changes at this time.

Q: What is KDHE’s primary focus with the proposed amended changes? A: Part of what prompts these changes is the health and safety requirements under the federal child care and development block grant. Kansas was in pretty good standing in meeting those requirements. However, we did have some gaps. These proposed changes will help us to be in compliance with all the federal requirements.

Q: What would happen should a decision be made to adopt the regulations? A: These are regulations that go through the (internal review) process. There’s not a vote.

Q: What kind of feedback did you receive at the hearing? A: We received comments both positive and opposing, and we are considering all comments. At this time, we don’t have any outcomes. There have been no determinations made for final outcomes for the proposed changes. Q: Where can the public go to find information about this hearing?

A: All of this information is readily available to them on our web page, and we really encourage everyone to go and read the information that’s there. They can link through to the child care and development block grants and get the federal requirements, and they can also link right into the proposed changes.

I encourage the public to take advantage of all of the information that is available. We are being transparent as we should. EDITOR’S NOTE: That information can be found at www.kdheks.gov/bcclr/ccdbg.htm.