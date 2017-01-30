





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Many people can have a difficult time with housing, whether it be a painting project or someone buying their first home. Thankfully, the City of Liberal has programs for both the aforementioned types of people and many more. “We’ve really helped a lot of people who needed it, and with Focus on the Future, that was a request of theirs,” Housing Director Karen LaFreniere said. “We’re helping a broad spectrum of people with the way we have the programs set up.” There are many types of housing programs for people in the community to take advantage of, with one of them being the Self-Help Housing Program, which is currently in the process of working on a trio of houses being built on Pennsylvania Avenue, and a new group of homes on Purdue Street set to begin within the month, LaFreniere said. “Anyone interested in applying for the Self-Help Housing Program, now’s a good time to do it because we’re getting ready to start a group with that, and it’s a nice area,” LaFreniere said. “We’re also finishing up that group of three on Pennsylvania Avenue right now, and those should be done in either April or May, and after we complete this grant, we’ll have constructed 73 Self-Help houses in Liberal, which is really exciting.” There are also many programs funded through the city’s 1-cent sales tax, such as the Senior Housing Program. “That program is for senior citizens or handicapped families, and with that we can do home repairs, emergency repairs or exterior enhancement repairs and weatherization,” LaFreniere explained. “With that, we’ve done quite a few of those since it started in 2009, we’ve provided approximately $630,000 helping senior citizens in Liberal, which is really good.” Among the other programs funded with the 1-cent sales tax is the First-Time Homebuyer Program, which LaFreniere said was a specific request from the Focus on the Future Committee. “With that program, we give $2,500 down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers to help with purchasing a home, and we do 48 of those per year, and we started that in 2009, and most years we use all of that,” LaFreniere said. “When it started, we actually gave out $3,000, but we were getting so many we had to lower it so we could do a few more, and last year we had money the whole year, whereas sometimes we’ve run out in March or April, so that one also gets quite a bit of attention. And the realtors help get the word out about that, which is great for the city and the homebuyer.” There are also programs for people wishing to build housing in the community, LaFreniere said. “The Single-Family Housing Incentive is anyone who builds a new home in Liberal, we give them $5,000 they have to apply for. If it’s a developer and they do a spec house, they can get the $5,000. If it’s a home someone hires out a contractor, it’s $5,000 to that family,” LaFreniere said. “The Multi-Family Housing Incentive is for duplexes or anything more than a single-family home. Jeff has that, and it’s $3,000 per door. I feel it’s helped us get some additional rental housing in Liberal, which has been a great thing.” There are also programs that help people spruce up their homes and also keep them safe. “The Safe at Home Program, that’s where we provide smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, anyone can get in and get those, we’ll be getting some more in soon, and that’s a good thing to help people be safe in their homes and have the ability to know if there’s a fire or too much carbon monoxide,” LaFreniere said. “Sometimes people either don’t want to go out and purchase those, but it’s an amazing benefit to have those. With the Paint the Town program, which runs April to September, that’s been great for use because we do around 70 of those per year. Since we did away with income limits on that, any homeowner can come in and ask for a paint voucher and then paint their house. It’s great because if one homeowner’s happy with it, their neighbors might notice and then come in and apply themselves, so we’ll get a lot of customers through word of mouth. It’s something to help people spruce up their homes.” And the number of people using the programs just last year shows just how acknowledged the programs are, LaFreniere said. “Last year, we gave 42 Senior Housing grants, 47 First-Time Homebuyer grants,” LaFreniere revealed. “Just here at this office, we did about 50 smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and that’s not including the ones the fire department gave out. We also helped 49 applicants with homebuyer education, 68 applicants with Paint the Town, and began new construction on four new single-family homes.” And for anyone looking to apply for any of the city’s housing programs, LaFreniere said they need only visit City Hall at 324 N. Kansas Avenue, or call her at 626-2251 with any questions. “If they come to City Hall, we have applications here, and it’s almost necessary to come in, since we have the applications and the other stuff they need,” LaFreniere said. “With the First-Time Homebuyer Program, there’s a lot of detail with that, so we prefer to meet with those people and let them know what we’re looking for and all that. With the Senior Housing Program, we don’t get quite as detailed, that’s just an income verification and to make sure the taxes are paid on the house, so that’s really all that is, and they also need to bring in their contractor’s estimate. And the application approval process is fairly quick.” Overall, LaFreniere said, having all the available housing programs is only a benefit for the people of Liberal. “There’s a need in the community for what we’re offering, and I’ve even been contacted by other communities about starting programs similar to ours,” LaFreniere said. “We knew how we were going to fund it, through the 1-cent sales tax, and the Focus on the Future Group. When I started here, I was handed a list of what was needed, and that’s what we made the programs from. We started them in 2009, and it was a need in the community, and we’re meeting those needs. It’s great because it’s giving back to the people paying taxes in Liberal and have been for years. I encourage anyone to come in and see if we can help them, maybe they qualify, maybe they don’t. But we encourage anyone to come in and talk to either myself or Erika Villa, either one of us can get you the information you need.”