

Liberal’s Jada Mickens battles for a loose ball Friday night in Hugoton. The Lady Redskins could not stop the outside shooting of the Lady Eagles, giving up 10 three pointers in a 58-43 loss. L&T photo/Earl Watt By EARL WATT • Leader & Times HUGOTON — Hugoton launched bomb after bomb against the Lady Redskins Friday night, and 10 of them connected with deadly accuracy. With outside shots falling, and the Lady Redksins struggling against the press, Hugootn handed the Lady Redskins a 58-43 loss. Dallie Hoskinson connected ont he firts long-range shot for the Lady Eagles in the first quarter, and it was followed by another from Sydney Hein and another from Amy Scott, making the first nine points for Hugoton from beyond the three-point arc. The Lady Redksins scored early by forcing contact inside and making four of six free throws. Whitney Hay connected on an ealry three for the Lady Redskins that gave Liberal a 7-3 lead, but the additioanl threes from Hugoton and a pair fo buckets inside the arc gave the Lady eagles a 15-11 lead after the first quarter. The Lady redksins cut the lead to two, 17-15, but the long balls started to dorp again for the Lady Eagles, and an 8-0 run that included two more threes gave the Lady Eagles a 25-15 lead with 3:17 to play in the half. Liberal cut the lead to seven, but another Hugoton three and a mid-range jumper pushed the lead to 12. Hay connected on another three before the hald for the Lady Redskins to cut the halfitme lead to single digits, 30-21. Hugootn hit six threes in the first half, account for 18 of the Lady Eagles’ 30 points. And a minute into the seocn ahlf, they connected on No. 7 that sparked an 11-0 Lad Eagle run that ended with another three, and Hugoton led 41-23. The Lad Eagles flirted with a 20-point lead, but the Lad Redskins kept the game in the teens, and by the end of the third quater, Lieral trialed 46-30. But Hugoton was not done from beyond the arc, and they continued to launch bombs while the Lady Redskins struggled to defend the perimeter. The Lady Redskins also faced a full court press the entire night, and despite forcing ealry foul trouble and getting runouts when they beat the press, the constant pressure started to take its toll as turnovers mounted. Still, the Lady Redskins had chances to cut the lead back to single digits, but the Hugoton defense kept the lead in the teens, and the Lady Redskins lost 58-43. “We were a couple plays short in the seond half from making a game of it,” Liberla coach Carter Kruger said. “We can’t spot them 18 points in the third quarter. That’s what we did. We didn’t play well enough offensively to offset their fire power.” After having success ealry in the paint, the Lady Redskins saw an increased focus inside by the Hugoton defense. But the Lady Redskins coulnd’t take advantage form the outside. “They flat out didn’t guard us on the three point line,” Kruger said. “They took away our posts, and we weren’t able to knock shots down.” The Lady Eagles provided a stiff challenge for the Lady Redskins, and Kruger had a lot of respect for their program. “Hugoton is as good as anybody in the state,” he said. “They would win the WAC. We ran into a really good squad, and we have to learn from it and get better.” Friday, the Lady redksins will host the Lady Panthers, and both teams are 3-0 in the WAC. From Hugoton, to great Bend, Kruger believed his team is playing some of the best in Kansas. “We will face another one Friday night with Great Bend,” he said. “We played our butts off, we just didn’t play well enough offensively to win the game. It iwll be another physical game Friday, a 32 minute battle. Our kids will have to learn to be stronger with the basketbll and be a little bit tougher.”