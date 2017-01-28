

Liberal’s Alex Carrillo dribbles the ball Friday night in Hugoton. Carrillo saw extended playing time Friday night and helped the Liberal Redskins knock off a potent Hugoton Eagles team, 57-43. L&T photo/Earl Watt By EARL WATT • Leader & Times HUGOTON — Liberal coach Scott Hinkle suffered through a fourth quarter stretch where the Redskins only made two of eight free throws while trying to hold on to a lead against the Hugoton Eagles. Good thing the Redskins had already done enough to secure a win earlier in the second half, and Hugoton also struggled late at the free throw line, missing their final four attempts, and the Redskins were able to earn a 56-43 win against a surging Eagles team. Seating was a premium in the Eagles gym, and both sides had reason to cheer early. The lead changed hands twice in the first quarter, and even when Markalynn Eatmon hit a three that gave the Redskins a four-point lead, the Eagles answered with a three of their own to end the first quarter with the Redskins holding a 9-8 lead. Hugoton suffered a setback when starter Zackary Leininger had to leave the game with a shoulder injury. Liberal again built a four-point lead midway through the second quarter, but less than a minute later, a three pointer by Jeff Persinger tied the game, 19-19. Kylan Thomas scored Liberal’s final six points of the half to give the Redskins a 21-20 lead at the break, and Hinkle opened the second half with a three-pointer to once again extend Liberal’s lead to four, 24-20. Eatmon connected on Liberal’s two shots, and Liberal took its first lead past four, 28-23 early in the third quarter. Liberal built a seven-point lead after another Eatmon basket with 4:41 to play in the period, but a Hugoton three cut the lead to four. Liberal finished the quarter on an 8-2 run with a free throw from Tyrik King, baskets from Thomas and Deladris Green and a three from Hinkle, and Liberal ended the quarter with a 10-point lead, 40-30. Liberal extended the lead to 43-30 early in the fourth quarter, and Eatmon continued his strong second half performance, adding three more points to push the Redskins lead to 45-31 with 5:58 to play. But the eagles responded with a 4-0 run including two free throws and a basket by Carlos Montiel, and with 4:03 to play the lead was down to 10, 45-35. The Redskins started to take the air out of the ball, slowing the game down and passing up open looks to run the clock. From the seven-minute mark until the 2:32 mark, Liberal missed six of eight free throws including the front end of two one-and-one opportunities. Hinkle was fouled and made both free throws to give the Redskins a 47-35 lead during that stretch, but the slow tempo allowed Hugoton to force turnovers and have a chance to narrow the gap. Hugoton could have cut the lead to eight, but they missed four straight free throws. The Eagles cut the lead to nine with 1:48 to play and the Redskins improved at the line, making six of their final eight attempts to hold off Hugoton for the 56-43 win. “Held off is being kind,” Hinkle said. “We invent ways late to panic, and we told the kids it would come down to hitting free throws and being strong with the basketball. We teach catch and rip, and when you don’t do that, you panic and throw it all over the gym. Hinkle was concerned about the injury to Hugoton’s Leininger and felt is had an effect on the game. “Hugoton is a good basketball team,” he said. “You hate to see Zack Leininger go down with a shoulder injury. That probably had a huge impact on the game when he went out. You hate to see that in a game of this magnitude and especially for what they have going for themselves right now.” Hinkle also thought the Redskins didn’t handle the last few minutes well. “When we say be strong with the ball, be patient, they think we are stalling,” he said. “We are still looking to score. All of a sudden we are turning down lay-ups. A guy would drive it and we wouldn’t lay it in, stuff we had been doing all game long. This will eventually come back to bite you. We have to go to the drawing board on that. This is a group, I’ve been around them a long time, if you do try to take the air out of it and set back on your heels, bad things happen. I guess you have to turn them loose and trust that they are capable. They are seniors, so let’s roll the dice.” Liberal was strong on the boards including 14 rebounds for Green. “We stressed that we have to box them out,” Hinkle said. “They were the biggest team we faced all year from top to bottom. We told our post players not to just go to the ball, you have to make contact, box out and go get it. We just jumped for it, and bad things happened. I thought early Cole Evans did a good job on the boards, Lad did a good job on the boards.” Eatmon led the Redskins with 16 points. Thomas followed with 15, and Hinkle had 12. “This is like a (Western Athletic) conference game,” Hinkle said. “I believe Hugoton would be one of the top two teams if they played in our conference.”