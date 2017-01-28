





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times





A man arrested in April of 2013 for engaging in indecent liberties with a child recently violated his placement in community corrections and was sent to the Kansas Department of Corrections. An appeals court, however, overturned that violation and put Billy Brown back on probation. Seward County Attorney Russell Hasenbank said Brown will serve probation for another year. “The charges were not dropped,” the attorney said. “There was no change in charges. He stood convicted of what he was originally convicted on.” In 2014, District Judge Clint Peterson sentenced Brown, per a plea agreement, to 24 months and 12 months on two counts, one each of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated intimidation of a witness. In 2015, Peterson revoked Brown’s probation after he had contact with his then wife Nichole Volden, aka Nichole Brown, a co-defendant in the case who faced several charges herself related to the same crimes. Nichole later received probation. Before Peterson reached the decision to revoke Billy’s probation, the defendant was allowed to speak to the court and began by saying that at a child custody hearing, Judge Vernon Butt had thrown out a restraining order filed against him by Nichole, and his wife had filed for divorce. Billy also said Nichole had moved into the motel room he was living in right after he was arrested. Billy had originally been charged with five counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of indecent solicitation of a child, one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, one count of sexual exploitation of a child under 14 and two counts of aggravated intimidation of a witness. Billy was bound over on March 7, 2014, and he ended up facing numerous charges in three separate but related cases. By the time his case came to trial, though, he had pleaded down to a “no contest” plea on Aug. 11, 2014, and was sentenced on one count each of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim.