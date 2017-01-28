





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

The Liberal community has many options for people looking to purchase a vehicle, and those places have friendly staff members willing to help shoppers. Foss Motors in Liberal recently welcomed its newest salesman Ruben Ramos at the beginning of the year, and Ramos said he is happy to be in Liberal. “One thing I like is when I can give the right information, and then they come back to my office and thank me for helping them find the right car,” Ramos said. “I feel so good seeing people coming back and thanking me. It's something I enjoy doing, helping people reach their right decision.” Born in the Dominican Republic, Ramos and his family came to the U.S. when he was 12 years old after his father decided he wanted to give the family a better life. Ramos graduated from high school in Miami and became a tailor and fashion designer, working with some big names. Then he came to the area to visit his sister, and everything changed. “When I was living in Miami, I had a sister who transferred from Detroit to here to pastor a church here in town,” Ramos said. “When they came here, they were kind of lonely and kept asking us when we were going to come visit. One day, talking to my sister, I promised I'd come visit, and that's what I did, and I remember it was January and snowing here. Really one thing that got to me was how nice people were here. I remember going to Walmart and someone opening the door for me and that's not something you see all the time in Miami. People were so different here, and then I told my sister when I got back to Miami I would sell my business, and it took me about six months for me to do that. Then I moved here and I like it, I feel very comfortable.” So in 2005, Ramos officially became a Kansas resident, and as there was not a large market for a tailor/designer, he decided to search for a career in something a little different. “There was a moment I was looking for something different, but I didn't know which way I wanted to go, and I had a good friend from who worked at Stu Emmert,” Ramos said. “He asked me 'Have you sold cars before?' and I told him no, but I am a businessman. Then he suggested I try it, and I tried it, so that's when I started. And since that first week, it's been good to me for the past about 10 years, and I like it.” Eventually, Stu Emmert was taken over by Lewis Automotive Group, and soon afterward, Ramos said he decided to change again. “I have the manager Brandon Good, he's a friend of mine. When Lewis took over at Stu Emmert, they changed a lot,” Ramos said. “When I decided to try something different, I was there for almost a year and then they took over just a few months ago and changed everything, and they have their way of doing things. Around that time was when I started thinking about changing companies and trying something different and give others the chance to work there. Then Brandon called because he'd heard I was thinking of leaving, and he asked me to come here because he was looking for a salesman, and then everything fell in place.” Ramos officially became an member of the team Jan. 2, and so far. Ramos said he is enjoying working at Foss Motors. “I see great potential here. I compare this to a lion in a cage, you have to open the door and let him out,” Ramos said. “This is what I see here, I think it's going to grow, and they need a good salesman, which is what I'm here for. We're going to be better known here soon, and we're actually going to need to get more vehicles. When you know something good's coming, you see it because all that's needed are people who can sell them.”