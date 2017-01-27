RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Friday, 27 January 2017 12:58

alt

• Special to the Leader & Times




Beginning Wednesday, Abbott Construction will start construction of islands on Kansas Avenue north of 15th Street to 18th Street (from Braum’s to McDonald’s). 

Weather permitting, the construction should be completed by April 5.

During this time, Kansas Avenue will be reduced to one lane for traffic heading north from Medical Drive (road between Braum’s and Sonic) to 18th Street (road north of Conestoga building), and one lane going south in the same locations.

The City apologizes for the inconvenience.

For more information, contact Daniel Zuniga at 620-626-2220.
 

