





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



With the retirement of Jim Bert as director of the Mid-America Air Museum, there was a prominent hole that needed to be filled after all the programs and other work Bert had been able to accomplish during his time at the museum. Recently, the City of Liberal was able to announce they had found a very enthusiastic replacement for the M.A.A.M. director in newcomer Laureano Mier, who officially started at the museum Monday. Mier was indeed very enthusiastic as he talked about his excitement in starting at the museum. “This whole place for education and kids, that's kind of the focal point of what we're going to be doing. We want to bring in more educational programs, bring in more aviation-related exhibits,” Mier said. “Those of us in the museum industry, we see museums as a place to inspire and educate young people and think about careers in aviation.” Mier’s enthusiasm for the aviation industry started when he was 8 years old building his first balsa model. “The second it flew out of my hand, I knew for the rest of my life I was going to want to be involved in aviation then and there,” Mier said. That led to Mier getting his pilot's license when he was 17 years old, and then he began working in the airline industry with Mexicana Airlines, which was the oldest airline in North America before it shut down (it started in 1921). From there, Mier went to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., which is the only aeronautical university in the world, and from which he graduated on Dec. 17, 1983, 80 years to the day of the Wright Brothers flying. He then began working with Delford Smith, who was the president of the largest international aviation company in the world, Evergreen International Aviation, and worked at the museum that houses the ‘Spruce Goose,’ the largest wooden flying structure built by Howard Hughes, who Mier said is a hero of his. “He was a man of the future, I always felt, with the flushless rivet, the variable pitch propeller, and other things,” Mier said excitedly. “And a lot of people don't know this, but the reason we landed on Tranquility Base on the moon was because he had already placed the Hughes Surveyor, and NASA was just following the beacon to that surveyor.” Mier also credited Smith as the one responsible for getting him involved in the museum field. “I went there to develop aviation education programs for his museum in coordination with the Boy Scouts of America, the Girl Scouts of America, the Experimental Aircraft Association, and of course, the Academy of Model Aeronautics,” Mier said. “There's nothing more exciting than every day, coming to work and being and the place you love.” Mier was then hired by the Fort Vancouver National Trust to run the Pearson Air Museum and while he was there, he helped bring world site significance to the site, which won the final AIAA (American Institute for Aeronautics and Astronautics) in 2012. The award was placed on Pearson Field to recognize the first airport in the Pacific Northwest, and the oldest continuously operated airfield in the world. Even with all the work Mier has received recognition for, including his Spirit of Aviation award in 2014, he does not consider any of that his proudest accomplishment. Rather, it is all the students and young people he sees with aviation careers. “To see all these young people get careers, there's nothing more fulfilling in life than seeing people who want to become pilots or want careers in the aviation field, and then they actually do it,” Mier said. “This year alone, there are 22,500 openings in the aviation field. We need air traffic controllers to replace those hitting mandatory retirement, pilots to replace those hitting mandatory retirement, and air frame and power plant technicians. Those are all FAA programs, and we see the air museum as a place to get young people excited, and that's what we're going to do here in Liberal.” Mier also expressed excitement about some projects he is looking forward to at the museum, such as bringing in more recognition to the museum, and potentially bringing in a special guest soon. “We have some really exciting things lined up for this year, one of them is we're going to be celebrating the recreation of the Douglas World Cruiser Flight. April 6 of this year, Bob Dempster and the Seattle World Cruiser Organization, we're hoping to bring Bob here to Liberal,” Mier revealed. “He's going to be flying around the world to recreate the 1924 flight, and he's going to be landing in Washington, D.C., where the Air and Space Museum's going to take him in, he's been invited by the city of Chicago to bring his airplane there since him and his wife, Diane have designed and built their own Douglas World Cruiser, and then he's going to be going to Davis-Mothan Airfield in Tuscon, Ariz., to which Liberal is on the way. We hope Bob safely gets around the world and comes to visit us here in Liberal. Bob and Diane's big passion is getting kids involved in aviation, that's what they do.” Mier also praised the extensive collection the museum is already home to. “I would like to create an environment where families and students can come visit one of the greatest collections in the country,” Mier said. “We have some of the greatest Marine aircraft, we have some of the greatest World War II aircraft, we have some of the greatest collections of jets, an impressive experimental collection. I brought with me a one-fifth scale Douglas Cruiser Model in the back we'll be unveiling in the next couple weeks to the public. I was invited to come to Liberal by the city staff who also shares the dream of making this a really popular destination and to create educational programs to vault the city to the top.” Overall, Mier was very enthusiastic about being on the M.A.A.M. team and working with the city. “We have a wonderful staff here. They're all so hardworking, warm, friendly, that's why I invite everyone to come and visit the museum and see for yourself,” Mier said. “Something I would also add is we're looking for folks who want to come out and volunteer, people who really want to become part of the aviation community. And we're specifically looking for younger people looking at careers in aviation, we have a lot of great opportunities here. If you're interested in aviation, if you're someone young who may want to pursue a career in aviation, we invite you to the Mid-America Air Museum to come volunteer. By just volunteering and being in this environment, you'll learn all about airplanes and their various capacities.”