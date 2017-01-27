





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Winter Storm Jupiter wreaked havoc on many parts of the Liberal community, and while many Good Samaritan acts have been praised, the City of Liberal would like to advise people to be wary of people coming and offering to trim storm-damaged trees, as they may not have the proper licensing and insurance through the city. “It is one of those that should damage result from trimming trees, or cutting trees, the person might not have any recourse to get reimbursed or taken care of,” City Manager Mark Hall said. “Because they could cause more damage than what the storm did, and then it's all on the homeowner because the person has no insurance, and now they've taken the money from trimming the trees and causing extra damage,” Building Inspector Kevin Kirk added. Hall added the city has also received calls of trimmers who say they will do the trimming, and give them a receipt to be reimbursed by FEMA. However, Hall said, this is not true. “We have received calls, and we do have confirmation that we do have people who are saying they will cut their trees, give them a receipt, and they will be reimbursed by FEMA,” Hall said. “We have received information from FEMA they will not do that, so that's another problem. As far as to say another person cannot cut limbs on the ground to prepare them to be hauled out, we really have no control over that. Now when they get up in the tree, that's where we require the license and all that, and that's just to protect them in knowing these people have presented us with a license, or been given a license, and presented their insurance to us.” Hall praised the work of people helping their neighbors in the community, and again warned people against using tree trimming services not licensed or insured with the City of Liberal. “There's a lot of good Samaritan situations going on with neighbors helping neighbors, neighbors helping cut limbs so they can be hauled out to the curb, that’s great,” Hall said. “But unfortunately, there are a lot of people who are out there strictly to make money. And that's what we want people to be aware of, that, as far as the city's standpoint, you have to be licensed, and you have to have insurance by the city. Not from some other state, or some other town, they've got to have that with us.” Hall said there are only four companies in the community who are fully licensed and insured with the City of Liberal. Those four companies are Wharran Landscaping, LLC, DV Enterprises, LLC, Pro-Scapes, and Furr Lawn Care. For other companies who come around, Hall said there are a few things homeowners should do. “The first thing would be to ask 'Where is your City of Liberal license?' which they should be able to produce easily. With insurance, a good rule of thumb is if there's a tree that could fall and hit a car, a house, or anything, you need to make sure they're licensed to do that,” Hall said. “We also have people sticking flyers and stuff in people's doors saying 'Call me, I'll come cut it.' Our big worry is, and that's a rule of thumb, is if it can hit your house, your neighbor's house, your car, your neighbor's car ... if it can cause property damage, you need to make sure these people are licensed by the city and insured. That's the best way I can describe it because there are good Samaritans out there who are truly helping. They've gone in backyards to help people, they've cut limbs to make them easier to haul off, those are people just helping people.” “And they can call us, we'll give them the numbers,” Kirk added. “We'll give them the whole list, tell them the phone numbers and other contact information for the companies we have, who are reputable, and who have the needed license and insurance.” Hall added there has been a surge of these companies coming from Texas and Colorado, and again cautioned people to be wary. “We want to be clear that with any assistance, don't be afraid of it, because there are people helping, but if someone comes saying they can trim the damaged trees, that's when you need to think about if something unfortunate could result,” Hall said. “We are, with assistance from the county, we are picking limbs up, and right now is actually the first run-through being done, and they’ll be going through the city again.” Overall, both Kirk and Hall said they just want people to be aware. “One big thing I would advise is to just use your own judgment,” Kirk said. “If you're not comfortable with them, just call us and ask if they're licensed and insured, because we can look up that information.” “If it's assistance, be it college students, the city, or anything like that ... the city does not charge,” Hall added. “If it's just to move limbs or something to the curb, that's okay. But the city does not charge for picking those limbs up, we're going throughout the city, and will not be charging people.”