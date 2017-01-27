





By EARL WATT • Leader & Times



When Donald Trump was running for president, he said he would curtail illegal immigration into the United States. In his first week as president, he has signed an executive order that will strip federal funding from communities that do not cooperate with federal officials in enforcing federal immigration law. Liberal is a community with a high immigrant population from Mexico and other countries south of the border, but according to Liberal Police Chief Alan Sill, Liberal will not be at risk for losing funding. “We are not a sanctuary city,” Sill said. When arrests are made, Sill said his department works with federal agencies if immigration status is an issue. “We work closely with ICE on anybody they place a hold on,” he said. “If we learn they are illegal, we contact ICE, and they determine whether or not they want a hold placed and deported. We don’t make that decision. We don’t target people based on immigration status.” Sill said the primary focus of the LPD is to enforce local and state laws, and there is no ongoing effort to target anyone based on their immigration status. “Like any other city, we treat everybody equal,” he said. “We are only concerned with those who commit crimes in our jurisdiction. We enforce state and municipal laws. Whenever we have somebody we take into custody, we are doing that based upon our suspicion of probable cause within our jurisdiction.” Local officials are not charged with determining legal status on anyone until they have performed an act that requires the LPD response, very similar to every city in America. But if a crime does have a federal component, LPD officials do contact federal authorities. “If it happens to be a crime where the federal agencies are interested, we contact them,” Sill said. “We work closely with ICE, ATF, DEA — all federal agencies in Kansas.” However, with no probable cause, he said there is no way to determine legal status on that issue alone. “We do not target people based on immigration status,” he said. If an illegal is taken into custody, Sill said his department not only works with federal agencies, but also with foreign entities that can provide legal services to the foreign citizen. “We work with Mexican Consulate,” Sill said. “Anybody from a foreign country that gets arrested, they have the option to contact their consultate, Mexico or any country. The majority we take into custody, we work with Mexican Consulate. They are there to help them through the process. It doesn’t give them asylum.” But Sill said those instances are not the norm. “It’s not as frequent as what people think,” he said. “We deal with a lot of people here legally, with papers and work visas. The ones that aren’t are not as frequent as what most people assume.” Regardless of legal status, Sill said all victims of crimes are encouraged to report them. “We want everybody to know we treat everyone equal regardless of their status,” Sill said. “We want to prevent crime and help those that have been victimized, whether that victim is legal or illegal. At that point in time, our job is to help that person and catch the suspect and bring forth appropriate charges. Even if they are a victim and they feel reluctant to report that because they are fearful, we want to put their mind at ease. That is not our primary focus if they are a victim. Our focus is to solve that crime and prevent others. We will work with that victim.”