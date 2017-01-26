



BY ROBERT PIERCE, Leader & Times



Though no specific numbers were available, there has been an increase this year in the number of cases of influenza in Kansas. “There’s no way to have specific numbers for our area because it’s not a reportable disease,” said Seward County Health Department Administrator Martha Brown. “If they’re not a surveillance site. They don’t report anything to anybody. They just do it.” Brown said there are two strains of the flu, Influenza A and Influenza B. She added the A strain has two genetic lineages, and the B strain has been circulating in the U.S. since about 1980. The staff at the health department is encouraging everyone age 6 months and older to get a flu shot. In a press release, SCHD Clinic Nursing Supervisor Charly Madden said the flu shot is especially important for young children, pregnant women, adults 65 years and older, anyone with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart problems and lung problems and those who are in contact with infants less than 6 months old. Brown said though she and other staff recommend getting a flu shot, those who do so can still get the flu, but the symptoms will be less than if they had not gotten a shot. “The vaccine is based on what was in the previous year’s testing that they did to try to do the same thing, hoping there’ll be a lot of the same,” she said. “That works to a degree, but flu viruses, they change all the time. That’s why you can’t ever get rid of it. If you get influenza after you’ve had an influenza shot, it’s not going to be as bad. It keeps it toned down enough that hopefully, you won’t get as sick.” Brown said all of the current year’s vaccine will expire on June 30, and in addition to getting a flu shot, she likewise has some recommendations for those who do get sick from the flu. “If you’re sick, do not go to work, do not go to school, stay home,” she said. “Drink lots of fluid. Stay indoors. Cover your cough. Wash your hands. Don’t have people come and visit you.” Madden said flu symptoms include fever, headache, extreme tiredness and muscle aches. “The health department would like to remind you that if you are sick to please stay home to avoid spreading the illness to others, cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, and wash hands frequently,” she said. Madden said general precautions the risk for influenza infection can be reduced by encouraging a person to take the following steps: • Wash hands often with soap and water, especially after coughing or blowing nose. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub. • Use cough etiquette and hand hygiene. Cough into elbow, or cover cough with tissue. Wash hands afterwards. • Carry alcohol-based hand rub. If soap and water are not available to wash hands, use an alcohol-based hand rub. • Avoid touching her eyes, nose, and mouth. Viruses spread that way. • Avoid sick people. Make a plan for others to care for sick people who are suspected to have influenza in the household. • Encourage cough etiquette and hand hygiene among all close contacts. Madden said there is no flu mist available this year. “We have the high dose (for those 65 years of age and older), and intramuscular shots (6 months and older),” she said. “Please bring your shot record and insurance card (includes Medicaid and Medicare) when you come.” The health department is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday at 103 W. Second in Liberal.