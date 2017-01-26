





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



For those seeking employment, the Liberal Chamber of Commerce and the Seward County Community College Allied Health were able to provide the perfect opportunity Wednesday. The Liberal Job Fair took place Wednesday at the Seward County Activity Center, and there were many businesses and applicants who were brought together. “I wanted to get myself some exposure to the industry and see what’s out there,” attendee Ever Ramirez said. “I’m currently in the diesel program, so I’m seeing what’s out there for jobs and expand our horizons. Our teacher at school also wanted us to come, because there’s only so much they can teach in school about what’s available after you graduate.” “It’s a good way to put ourselves out there and see what’s available in our field,” fellow attendee Marcus Rivera added. In total, there were 34 businesses on hand at the fair taking applicants, including Sonic, Technology for All, Southwest Medical Center, and Mosaic. Overall, the many applicants seemed to have a good experience with the companies they talked to while at the fair. “They were all pretty to the point, which is a good thing so you can figure out what you’re looking for in terms of finding a job in the future when we graduate,” Ramirez said. “They gave us a general idea of what we need to look for,” attendee Fred Garcia added. “Like with CAT and Foley, they told me I’d be working a lot on hydraulics, so that’s something to keep in mind. It’s a good start for us to be here.” The event coordinators also said they considered the fair a success. “We had a really great crowd, and we had a lot of businesses there today, so I was very pleased,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rozelle Webb said. “I was very happy with it. Today ended up being a nice day, so that really helped. I was very pleased with the businesses who were there, and I’m happy for everyone who came out. It all turned out really well for us.”