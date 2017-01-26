

Seward’s Neidy Ocuane dribbles the ball against Butler Saturday in the Greenhouse. Ocuane scored 24 points Wednesday to lead the Lady Saints to a come-from-behind win in Concordia after trailing to start the fourth quarter. NO. 7 Seward won 83-78. L&T photo/Earl Watt By ROY ALLEN Seward sports information director Behind a career high 24 points from sophomore guard Neidy Ocuane, the No. 7 Seward County Lady Saints came from 10 points down Wednesday night on the road in Concordia to upend Cloud County 83-78 to improve to 19-1 on the year. Winning just four times in the past 14 years in Bryant Gymnasium in Concordia, the Seward County Lady Saints knew they would have their work cut out for them Wednesday as they made the long trip there to take on the Cloud County Thunderbirds. Cloud got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 5-0 and then 9-3 lead while Seward struggled to find their offense. Eventually the T-Birds pushed their lead all the way to 16-5 in the first quarter before an 11-3 run by Seward to finish the quarter brought the Lady Saints back to within three at 19-16. Cloud scored the first four points in the second on long jumpers, but a three-point play from Brennyn Seagler and a drive and score from Ocuane got Seward back to within two at 23-21. Back pushed the T-Birds, getting a pair of threes and a driving layup to stretch their advantage back to double digits in the blink of an eye at 31-21 with 6:57 to go in the first half. A beautiful step back three from Diamond Bailey stopped the Cloud momentum and sent Seward on a 6-0 run to get back to within four at 31-27. Ocuane splashed her second three of the period to make it a two point game, but Cloud scored the final seven of the half to open their lead back up to 43-34 at the break. A pair of free throws by Seward got the second half scoring going, but a three point play by Cloud quickly pushed the T-Bird lead back to double digits at 46-36. Back-to-back threes by Ocuane and Erin Richardson quickly cut that lead to four, and a bucket on the inside by Mollie Mounsey made it a two-point game at 46-44 with 7:40 to go in the third. The offense picked up for both sides as they went back and forth to the 4:00 mark with Cloud continuing to hold the slight advantage at 54-53. A free throw by Ocuane tied the game with 3:32 left in the quarter, and the back end of two shots fell through the hoop as well for the sophomore to give the Lady Saints their first lead of the night at 55-54. One minute later, a three point play by Mounsey gave Seward a 58-55 advantage, but Cloud County scored the final six points of the period, retaking a 61-58 lead at the end of three. A three from Seagler early in the fourth tied the game at 61, and a drive and score from Ocuane put the Lady Saints up two at 63-61. After trading the lead three times, it was Seward with a 73-70 advantage with 3:54 remaining after Grymek finished on a wraparound pass from Seagler. Cloud tied it back up at 73 before Mounsey scored to make it 75-73, but again the T-Birds wouldn’t give up on their home court, scoring again from the short corner to knot it at 75. Out of a timeout with 1:03 to go, Ocuane dialed up a long bomb in the midst of a career night, and it found nothing but nylon, feathering through the rim for three to put the Lady Saints up 78-75. After a Seward stop on the defensive end, Cloud was forced to foul the Lady Saints on five consecutive plays before finally putting Seward in the bonus where Mounsey cashed both free throw attempts to make it a five point game with just 15 seconds to go. On their ensuing possession, the T-Birds raced the ball up the floor, scoring with a foul, completing a three point play to make it a two-point game, 80-78, with eight seconds left. Mounsey hit one of two from the line the next time down the floor, and Seward got a stop on the defensive and secured the lead at the line, escaping Concordia with an 83-78 victory for just the fifth time in the past 15 seasons. Ocuane led Seward with a career-high 24 points in the win, easily eclipsing her former high of 17. Mounsey shook off a slow start to finish with 23 while Seagler also notched a career best in points with 16 for Seward County. The Lady Saints moved to 19-1 and improved their Jayhawk Conference record to 15-1 to remain tied for first place with Hutchinson. Cloud dropped to 13-6 on the year and fell to 10-6 in league action. Seward will continue a two game road swing on Saturday in Great Bend when they take on the Barton Cougars in a 5:30 p.m. start from the Kirkman Center.