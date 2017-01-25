



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



The city’s Rec Center is starting to show its age, and the Focus on the Future Committee would like to start the process of seeing a new facility. The committee approached the Liberal City Commission regarding this matter at the commission’s most recent meeting Tuesday evening. “One of the projects that has been discussed frequently has been the need for a community recreation center,” Focus on the Future Committee Chairperson Ivanhoe Love Jr. said. Over the years, there have been multiple proposals and studied by Liberal Leadership classes. Six years ago, the public was asked to approve an $8 million facility using the 1-cent sales tax, and this proposal was rejected.” But the desire for such a facility has continued, Love said. “Last summer, another group of citizens began to meet to discuss the possibility of a community rec center,” Love said. “This group explored how a YMCA could fit into the equation, and also explored the possibility of using South Middle School. In exploring the program costs, outside control and funding the YMCA option, the group had concerns about competing with city programs, a problem that currently exists in Garden City. This group demanded the community rec center work cooperatively with the city in providing activities, and the discussion then came to include Focus on the Future and the City of Liberal management.” The group has since hosted its own meetings to discuss the interest in a recreation center, Love continued, and in meeting with city management and USD 480 leadership, it is apparent the interest exists to help with this project. “We believe South Middle School provides a good space, using it would keep the startup costs much lower than an original construction, and save the local taxpayers millions of dollars while repurposing this district facility,” Love said. “It would benefit district students, families, and the community as a whole. On behalf of the Focus on the Future Committee, we’re asking the commission approve a feasibility study for city management to explore the option of establishing a recreation center to be owned and operated by the City of Liberal without adding any burden to property taxes, and working with the local school district to repurpose South Middle School.” With South Middle School being closed after this school year, Love also stressed time is of the essence and asked the commission to expedite the process. The commission and other gathered city staff agreed and granted permission to start the feasibility study process. Some improvements to the Liberal Airport were also discussed Tuesday evening. The total cost of the project is $1,209,950, 95 percent of which is FAA eligible costs and will be funded by the FAA. The city’s 5 percent grant match will cover $52,973 (to come from the Economic Development portion of the 1-cent sales tax), and the total remaining $150,493 will be funded through Airport Land Sale Funds. This agreement has been reviewed by legal counsel, and it was all approved 4-0, with commissioner Jack Carlile absent. “It’s in the design phase, so we’ve got to design it,” Airport Manager Debbie Giskie said. “We’re looking to do reconstruction of a portion of the taxilane right to the east side of the T-hangars on the ramp, and then they’re going to fix the areas in front of the T-hangars. We’ve got old pavement, this is all B-24 training pavement we’ll be removing, and that’s really thick. Then, they’re going to improve the drainage on the outside of the T-hangars. We’ve got drainage inlets on the ground, and for some reason the water isn’t going in because the inlets are too small, so we’re going to make the inlets bigger so the water will actually go there underground through that inlet and underneath the new taxiway out into the drain. It’s just to make a better surface.” City housing was also on the, with the commission approving Ordinance No. 4478, which concerns establishing a Rural Housing Incentive District for an A&V Duplexes development project, which will consist of two triplexes and three duplexes. The city’s housing department was also granted permission to accept a $150,000 Moderate Income Housing grant to be used to develop some housing in Southeast Liberal. Both were approved 4-0, with Carlile absent. “I would just like to thank Dr. Zamali and his wife for investing in the community at this stage in their lives,” Liberal Mayor Joe Denoyer said of the A&V development project. “Since they’ve called Liberal home the past 40 years, I think they want to continue seeing Liberal prosper.” Some other housekeeping items approved during the meeting included the final plat for the hotel addition for the upcoming Holiday Inn project, the appointment of Judy Chance to the Liberal Memorial Library Board, and the appointment of Taylor Harden to the Joint Economic Development Committee. To conclude the meeting, the commission also approved the expenditure of funds for repairs and restoration to the city’s Volvo front-end loader, which has been extensively used.