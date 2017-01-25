











• Special to the Leader & Times









Live on Stage invites all music enthusiasts in the area to attend the upcoming concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Liberal High School’s Jmaes Maskus Auditorium.

Victoria Banks is one of the most respected artists in the Canadian music industry. Her show entitled “Natural Woman — Songs and Stories for the Soul” is a collection of the greatest female hits of all time. Victoria’s unique presentation of these songs and her own hits will make this a night to remember with big hits and big harmonies.

With beautiful storytelling and addicting structures, the tracks lend themselves as reminders of Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood and Lee Ann Womack.

“There is no doubt that Banks could shimmer in a somewhat dull and dying ‘pure country market,’” stated For the Country Record.

Victoria has earned a place as one of the most respected artists in the Canadian music industry, the admiration of Nashville’s music elite, and the label of “one of the best songwriters in the business” by Nashville’s Music Row Magazine.

In a world where authenticity often takes a backseat to marketability, Victoria’s music is a unique breath of fresh air.

“Life is painful and impossible and breathtaking and beautiful,” Banks said. “I have to write what I feel.”



