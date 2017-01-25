RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Canadian country coming to Liberal PDF Print E-mail
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 13:43

alt



• Special to the Leader & Times



Live on Stage invites all music enthusiasts in the area to attend the upcoming concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Liberal High School’s Jmaes Maskus Auditorium. 

Victoria Banks is one of the most respected artists in the Canadian music industry. Her show entitled “Natural Woman — Songs and Stories for the Soul” is a collection of the greatest female hits of all time. Victoria’s unique presentation of these songs and her own hits will make this a night to remember with big hits and big harmonies.

With beautiful storytelling and addicting structures, the tracks lend themselves as reminders of Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood and Lee Ann Womack. 

“There is no doubt that Banks could shimmer in a somewhat dull and dying ‘pure country market,’” stated For the Country Record.

Victoria has earned a place as one of the most respected artists in the Canadian music industry, the admiration of Nashville’s music elite, and the label of “one of the best songwriters in the business” by Nashville’s Music Row Magazine. 

In a world where authenticity often takes a backseat to marketability, Victoria’s music is a unique breath of fresh air. 

“Life is painful and impossible and breathtaking and beautiful,” Banks said. “I have to write what I feel.”
 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates