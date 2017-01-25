





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



With January nearly at its end, the world has become fully engulfed in the new year, and the holidays are almost a distant memory. Different parts of the globe celebrate the holidays in different ways, and three Liberal High School cheerleaders got to experience the end of one year and the beginning of another in London this year. Redskin All-American cheerleaders Arlene Ruiz, Emily Roberts and Katie Franz traveled to London to participate in that city’s New Year’s Day parade over Christmas break. Franz said all three in the group had an exciting experience in England. “We didn’t know what to expect going into the parade, but just the adrenaline we got was amazing,” she said. “There were thousands and thousands of people watching. It was really exciting because we were the first group of cheerleaders to go out. That was the first time they saw cheerleaders.” Roberts said she, Ruiz and Franz were nominated at a recent cheer camp in Emporia. “You can get nominated for dance, jumps, spirit, leadership,” she said. “We all got nominated for one of those. It ended up being a hundred or so that tried out for the actual All-American team, and we ended up making it out of 15 or so that tried out from our team. It was just us three who made it, so we got invited to go to London.” Roberts said the holidays in England are significantly different from the American celebration. “Christmas to New Year’s is a giant holiday season for them,” she said. “People take off work, and they go on vacation. They save up all their work days throughout the year just so they can take that week to celebrate. It’s a huge deal. Everyone celebrates it, and everyone’s excited about it.” Before the girls could go to England, though, they had to raise money to make the trip. Franz said the group spent most of the summer and fall of 2016 fundraising for the trip. “We did Farmers Market this summer every weekend of the summer,” she said. “We sold tamales, snickerdoodles, bierocks and did other sorts of fundraisers, and we also did a ‘Fun’draiser through Pizza Hut. We got half of their profit they made in one night. We did a lot of selling.” The trio estimated about $3,800 was raised from their efforts. With London time being a few hours ahead of America, those in England get to ring in the new year a little early, and Roberts said described that experience as a bit surreal. “We were just so caught up in the moment there,” she said. “We celebrated. We were right under the Tower Bridge, which is this giant bridge there that’s so famous. There were fireworks going off, and all the cheerleaders were outside counting down. That moment when the clock struck 12, everyone was so excited, and it was just a surreal moment.” Likewise, Franz said the moment it was officially 2017 in England was unbelievable. “It was something I don’t think any of us will forget,” she said. “It was a bit weird getting back into our hotel and having to call our family and say, ‘Happy New Year,’ before we went to sleep just because it wasn’t the new year over here yet.” The local cheerleaders got to spend an entire week in England, and Franz said there were not many of London’s sights the group did not see. “All the major tourist places, we got to see all of that,” she said. “We went to the London Eye, Windsor Castle, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace. We got to see the changing of the guards. We also got some shopping done at Piccadilly Square and Oxford Circus. We did get to do the afternoon tea.” All three cheerleaders had their favorites of the London experience. Roberts said hers was simply the rush of performing in the New Year’s parade itself. “It was just an experience like I’ve never had before,” she said. For Franz and Ruiz, though, they both enjoyed seeing the historic Windsor Castle “It had so much history in there, and you could get so much information out of just walking through it,” Franz said. “I’m a Harry Potter fan, and it was nice getting to see where it was filmed,” Ruiz said. All three of the cheerleaders recommended the experience of London’s holiday celebration for anyone. “It’s definitely a unique time of year to visit,” Roberts said. “They decorate a lot and very extravagantly for Christmas. It’s just so celebrated over there, and you definitely will get an experience like no other. You’ll get to see all their Christmas traditions and New Year’s experiences. It’s also a really neat time to visit. There’s not quite as much traffic.” “It was a little cold, but it was a great time to visit,” Franz said. The group of LHS cheerleaders would like to thank all of the individuals and businesses who supported their fundraising efforts with sponsorships and donations, as well as for the overall support of the community.