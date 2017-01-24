RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Free concert coming to Fellowship Baptist PDF Print E-mail
Tuesday, 24 January 2017 13:12

alt



• Special to the Leader & Times



The Booth Brothers are coming to Liberal. 

This trio, known for their harmony-drenched vocals and warm, easy voices, are coming for an exciting musical event on Jan. 26 at the Fellowship Baptist Church.

Ronnie Booth, Michael Booth, and Paul Lancaster make up this award-winning trio. Their God-given talent has garnered them numerous awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Trio of the Year, Favorite Artist of the Year and many others. 

The Booth Brothers have a unique ability to communicate through song and humor. 

They appreciate the opportunity to meet their friends and fans through their appearances on the Bill Gaither Homecoming tours and their own touring schedule.

This concert will begin at 7 p.m. For more information, call 620-624-7601. 

Make plans now to join the Booth Brothers for an awesome event filled with a life changing message.
 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates