The Booth Brothers are coming to Liberal.

This trio, known for their harmony-drenched vocals and warm, easy voices, are coming for an exciting musical event on Jan. 26 at the Fellowship Baptist Church.

Ronnie Booth, Michael Booth, and Paul Lancaster make up this award-winning trio. Their God-given talent has garnered them numerous awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Trio of the Year, Favorite Artist of the Year and many others.

The Booth Brothers have a unique ability to communicate through song and humor.

They appreciate the opportunity to meet their friends and fans through their appearances on the Bill Gaither Homecoming tours and their own touring schedule.

This concert will begin at 7 p.m. For more information, call 620-624-7601.

Make plans now to join the Booth Brothers for an awesome event filled with a life changing message.