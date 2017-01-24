





By Anita Reed •Special to the Leader & Times



What has become a community staple had humble beginnings when a small church group back in 1957 decided to host a supper to raise funds for a new building. “We were just trying to make a little money to build a church. That was what we were after. Then it just kept going and going,” said Charlie Harper. Harper, 87, helped with that first supper and has helped with every one since. For 60 years, the men, women and children of Lone Star Friends Church and the surrounding community have come together to serve the supper and to make memories that get passed on from one generation to the next. Harper isn’t the only church member who has an ongoing history with the Ground Hog Suppers, but he may be the only one who has helped with each of the 60 suppers. Wilma Jean (Cline) Hearon, starting as a teenager, has helped at all but one. Her brother Roger Cline was 10 when the suppers started and has been a mainstay, missing only a few years. And Jeri (DeCamp) Rice also has a nearly perfect attendance record, but, as the story goes, she was just a toddler when the suppers began. When trying to recall what year the first supper took place, the originals would bounce back to discussions that centered around which mom was pregnant with which child, but also to the well-known diaper story, seemingly Lone Star’s rock-solid version of carbon dating. Harper tells of that time when Billy DeCamp took his baby daughter Jeri out to change her diaper in the back seat of a car in the parking lot. That clarified Jeri was born before the Ground Hog Suppers started and helped provide a starting date. It proves at least one more thing: “He was a good daddy,” Charlie said of his friend. Jeri wholeheartedly agrees with that statement, but kind of wishes her famous diaper date would not be so repetitively embedded in Ground Hog Supper lore. Nonetheless, it gives a time stamp, and it puts Jeri at the suppers from the beginning. Her parents raised her in the tradition, and now she and her husband Dave Rice are in charge of serving the tea and coffee, a job her parents, Billy and Nita DeCamp, had before her, and that her two sisters, Jan Malin, and Vickie King helped with through the years as well. Many who work at or attend the Ground Hog Supper have generational ties. “My mother, my dad, my grandmother…” start a number of the “remember when” stories. Scott Carr and his wife Laurie are now key helpers for the church, but his first memories of the Lone Star supper are of attending as a child with his parents, standing on the stairs waiting to be served. Now he serves others who attend. Harper’s grandmother, Etta Hawk, was a 1908 charter member of Lone Star Friends Church. Charlie started attending regularly about 1949 or 1950 after he and his wife, Pat, married. They have four children, Paula, Rodney, Brent, and Craig. Craig, who can’t remember ever missing a Ground Hog Supper in his lifetime, is now in charge of making and baking the homemade biscuits. How he got started helping with the biscuits is another story. “Earl Holt conned him into it,” Charlie said. “Craig was helping, learning how. Then, about 6 p.m. one Ground Hog Supper night, Earl said he was going home. He left! And left Craig in charge.” Craig laughs, remembering how Earl invited him to help, then after a couple of years working with him, just said, “See ya later.” “Earl told me, ‘I think you have it figured out. It’s all yours,’” Craig said. Earl’s teaching technique must have been effective. Years later, Craig is still in charge of the biscuits, along with Calvin Lay and a team of helpers. And supper attendees are still enjoying their hot biscuits loaded with butter or covered with homemade sausage gravy. That first supper 60 years ago was actually at Lone Star School District No. 35. The school was west of where the current Lone Star Friends Church stands, about 1/8 of a mile. The menu then was based around pancakes and waffles, so workers had electrical extension cords strung all over to plug in griddles and waffle irons. It proved too much for the system, and they blew a breaker on the meter pole. They pulled cars up to the windows and shined the headlights in so people could see to finish their suppers. Of course, the crowd was much smaller then than what it became in future years. The first time the Ground Hog Supper was at the current church location, everything was prepared and served in the basement. Charlie remembers the crowd was much bigger. “The first year at the church, we did it all in the basement. People were lined up down the sidewalk out in front,” Harper said. “We cooked all of the sausage in the west end of the kitchen – in the other end, we washed dishes and did the rest of the food.” All of the preparation and seating was in the 30 by 60 basement. The creation of that basement and the early days of building projects funded by the suppers included help from local businesses and all corners of the community. “Several gas companies helped us out a lot,” Charlie said. “Northern Natural dug the hole for our basement. Halliburton gave us cement. Another company did the transit work to level it.” The church collected cement from Halliburton for about six months. When Halliburton would go out on jobs and have a little dry cement left, they’d dump it at the landfill in piles. “We’d go over and pick it up in stock tanks and barrels or anything we had to store it in,” Charlie said. But then, because the church workers built the forms inside the hole and just filled in with cement to whatever thickness was open, they ran out, and needed more to finish the basement walls. Halliburton responded to the need. Charlie remembers backing his truck into Halliburton’s, and them filling the two-ton truck bed with dry cement for the church. While some help came from outside the church family, much came from within the group. “When we were building the basement, our preacher was a carpenter. His name was Howard Sumner, and he oversaw building the forms for the basement,” Charlie said. The north wall bracings gave way at one point, and the workers had to scramble to get forms back up and the cement worked before it set up. The cement walls turned out thick. “We framed it with 1x12s. And we plastered it. It looked like a bunch of farmers did it,” Charlie says, shaking his head. He thinks that might explain why the basement now has paneling. Before the basement was dug and finished, Lone Star Friends Church met in a little 20- by 30-foot wooden church. “There were pews on each side and a big pot-bellied stove in the middle,” Harper said. “We built the basement. Put a roof over it, and used it as the church for maybe a year.” Of course, as one might expect from a generation of true do-it-yourselfers who thought nothing of framing basement walls and building a church, they also butchered the hogs for the Ground Hog Suppers. “We’d go down in my pasture,” Charlie said. That’s where they butchered the hogs. He remembers Kay Skinner, Paul Nix, Billy DeCamp and Milton Bonsall helping. “They knew how to butcher. I didn’t,” Charlie said. The men would then take the butchered hogs to the IGA in Hugoton, or, in later years, at Willie’s in Liberal. “We used to take the hogs to the grocery store in Hugoton and hang the hogs there,” he said. “The men from the church would go bone, grind and add seasoning.” Then, in later years, they would get hogs donated from farmers, perhaps, or purchase them, and they’d take trailers around picking up the hogs to take for processing. “Once I went with Randy Malin. We were picking up hogs at Troy Shuck’s. I held the panel outside, and I could hear Randy inside the shed chasing the hog. It ran up on top of some hay that was stacked in there.” Charlie just laughs at the memory of that adventure. Currently, the pork is processed at the facility at Oklahoma Panhandle State University, where lifelong church member Sherelle Shuck attends college and actually works sometimes in the processing plant. Again, Lone Star generations come full circle. The reputation of the Lone Star Ground Hog Supper grew, and the supper hit its heyday in the ‘70s and ‘80s, often serving around 1,000 guests. In the last few years, the number served hovers around 700. Many of the old-timers are gone, but not forgotten. The largest group ever served was 1,150 in 1987, the year after lightning struck the church and caused a damaging fire in August of 1986. People really came out and supported the building fund needs that year, said Wilma Jean Hearon. In the early years, when seating and cooking space was limited, people would sometimes have to wait an hour or two to be served while being entertained with live music in the sanctuary and visiting with neighbors and friends. However, church additions through the years have eliminated waiting. It also has eliminated the necessity to navigate stairs, with handicap accessible seating and serving lines, which has been helpful for guests who couldn’t handle stairs, or simply didn’t want to. A new gym with seating for 150 was built in the1980s, then a new fellowship hall and a second kitchen upstairs were added along with the completion and dedication of a new sanctuary in April 2003. Another improvement in the operations occurred when Roger Cline purchased a semi-truck trailer to be permanently parked behind the parsonage as a cook shack for the sausage and hash browns. Cline has seen many improvements for preparing the sausage in his 60 years of association with the supper – from a country schoolhouse to the corner of a basement to grills hauled out and set up each year to the parsonage garage to the current cooking arrangement, which works well for him and his company of cooks. The month before Ground Hog Supper is always a flurry of activity. Pork to be ordered. Groceries to be bought and hauled in. Kitchens and grills to be cleaned and readied. Advertising and news stories to be distributed. Fliers and signs and Facebook posts to stay in touch. Tables and chairs and serving lines to be set up with the help of CLC children. Potatoes to scrub, bake and shred into hash browns. Gravy to be made. Green beans loaded with fresh bacon heated on stoves. Biscuits to be baked. Sausage and hash browns to be grilled. And pies to be baked. So. Many. Pies. Yet when asked in church this Sunday if they were ready for Ground Hog Supper week, the congregation actually clapped. Though the work is hard and often tiring, they see it as a labor of love and an opportunity to serve guests in an outreach to their community. “When the guests show up, it’s all worth it” seems to be the mantra. People should come for the food, Charlie guesses. “It’s good food. Everybody brags about it.” And when they come, Charlie Harper will be near the front door to greet them — for the 60th year. The supper has come a long way since its humble beginnings. And a church that celebrated its 100th birthday in 2008 continues to worship. Lone Star meets for Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and for church services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. It hosts an active Wednesday night children’s Christian Life Club group that welcomes all children from 4 to high school, along with an adult Bible study starting at 6:30 p.m. Each summer, dedicated believers transform the church into an exciting hotspot for children for Vacation Bible School. Church pastors are Gary and Barbara Damron, who may be reached at 620-624-3104 or 816-876-7742. Lone Star Friends Church is located at 2698 State Hwy. 54, where the church likes to say it strives to be a beacon for Jesus, a “lighthouse on the corner” in Stevens County.