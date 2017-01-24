





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



There will be several items up for discussion by the Liberal City Commission at its next meeting tonight starting at 5:30. Up first for the commission will be discussion of Phase II of a development plan and agreement for A&V Duplexes. This development will consist of three duplexes and two triplexes, according to the agenda packet information. The discussion will begin with a public hearing, and then the commission will be asked to approve Ordinance No. 4478, which concerns officially establishing this agreement. The housing department will be on hand again this evening to ask the commission to approve accepting a Moderate Income Housing Grant through the Kansas Housing Resources. “This grant will contribute funds to the development of 13 to 27 houses in Southeast Liberal,” the agenda information noted. “Grant funds can be used for sewer development on Jewell Street.” Also up for the commission will be discussion of some projects at the airport. Staff will be requesting the commission approve the reconstruction of the airport’s T-hangar taxilanes and T-hangar drainage improvement project. “The city received word last year from the FAA that the ‘FAA reauthorization in July included an amendment for a special rule to fiscal year 2017 authorizing $1 million to those airports affected by EAS carriers – loss of enplanements and changing to non-primary status. In simple terms, it made Liberal a ‘virtual primary’ airport for 2017’” the agenda information noted. “They gave us the opportunity to determine if we wanted to add another project for FY2017 and noted our CIP listed apron rehab and drainage needs.” With the effects of the recent Winter Storm Jupiter still being seen throughout the community, staff will also be requesting $40,000 from the Liberal Pride Citywide program portion of the sales tax to help with renting or purchasing equipment to help with the cleanup. These funds could possibly be repaid by the FEMA disaster relief fund if approved by FEMA, according to the agenda packet information. The Liberal Police Department will also be on hand this evening to request the purchase of an ice maker machine, and the commission will also be asked to approve the final plat of a hotel addition and some appointments to the Liberal Memorial Library Board and the Joint Economic Development Council. To conclude the meeting, the commission will be asked to approve repairs to the city’s Volvo front-end loader. “The Street Department currently utilizes two front-end loaders to maintain the entire city, a Volvo loader and a CAT loader,” the agenda information noted. “We are currently experiencing transmission and fuel system mechanical difficulties with the Volvo loader, and hope to get repairs underway as soon as possible. We also have some other items to repair on the loader which are not as pressing, such as the air conditioning, new brakes, tires, the electrical system, etc.”