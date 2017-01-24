





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



The weekend of Jan. 14 and 15, Winter Storm Jupiter came to the High Plains with a quiet rain, but with temperatures hovering in the high 20s to low 30s, that rain quickly turned to ice. Like most everything else in Liberal, trees carried the weight of ice, and that weight eventually spelled a breaking of limbs for many trees across the community. Since then, cleanup in Liberal has been taking place, and several branches can be seen in parks and in front of houses around town. Last Thursday, students from Seward County Community College helped out with the cleanup, and both SCCC Director of Assisted Living Kate Mulligan and Advising Coordinator Patsy Fischer were pleased with the effort of the youth. Mulligan, who comes to Liberal from Denver, has seen her share of winter weather, but she said the precipitation in northern Colorado comes from mostly snow and little in the way of ice. The effort of SCCC students involved 65 of the school’s athletes, which Mulligan said were mostly from baseball, volleyball and tennis. Mulligan said all of the college pupils had fun helping with the cleanup, and she said doing so was a good lesson in community involvement. “I think it’s great for them,” she said. “Community service is always good, but also having the students be involved in the community helping out with the elderly yards.” Mulligan said she was very impressed with the students’ efforts to pick up trees around town. “It’s a good lesson for them to learn with helping out their neighbors, helping out the community when things like this happen,” she said. “A lot of people can’t get it out and remove this from their yards.” Likewise, Mulligan was excited to see the rest of the community come together to clean up Liberal after Jupiter did so much damage. “I think it’s awesome,” she said. “I come from a very big city. Our neighbors help each other, but we don’t have the small town feeling Liberal does. The sense of community is a lot different here.” Mulligan said she and SCCC students had helped last year with a cleanup day in Liberal, but this is the first time she has assisted with an effort of this magnitude. “It was good to help out,” she said. “It was crazy how much damage there was, but I feel really good about being able to help.” Fischer said the damage and devastation Liberal suffered was unbelievable, and she found it hard to describe in words. “Harrison Circle sustained damage that resembled something out of a sci-fi movie,” she said. “The broken trees and mangled branches were like shrouds of gloom in what was such a beautiful historical part of the city.” Fischer said crews were in immediate action to clear out the debris to ensure safety for the area. “Mother Nature definitely took a toll on this specific area,” she said. “It seemed all species of trees were susceptible to the damage. I was surprised how many huge cedar trees were damaged.” Fischer said SCCC President Dr. Ken Trzaska, along with his administrative team, told all college employees and students they could volunteer time to the community from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday in an effort to help with the cleanup. “Not everyone was able to participate, but those that did found the experience to be personally rewarding,” Fischer said. “It felt good to work alongside our students, colleagues and community members. It was a good feeling to build a camaraderie with our students.” Fischer said along with the athletes, SCCC coaches likewise participated, as did volunteers from the school’s Allied Health Center, Kansas Small Business Development Center, maintenance, faculty, staff and administration. Fischer said she had a special feeling of gratitude for the collaboration that was shown last Thursday afternoon. “There was such a span in ages from young muscled athletes to those of us that could hardly move some of the branches,” she said. “It was fun and rewarding to have the opportunity to give back in this small endeavor. Seward County Community College has a solid partnership with the Liberal community, and we are all working together to move our community forward and to make it a safe place.” Fischer comes to Liberal from nearby Hooker, Oklahoma, where she and her husband, Tom, grew up. Fischer herself taught school for 28 years in Oklahoma, and in January 2010, she and Tom chose to make Liberal their home. She said they have never regretted it. “We love SCCC and the Liberal community,” she said.