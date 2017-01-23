

Mollie Mounsey dribbles against a Butler defender Saturday night in the Greenhouse. Mounsey gave the Lady Saints a much-needed spark late in the fourth quarter with three straight three-point baskets to lead Seward to a 50-46 win. L&T photo/Earl Watt Struggling to make baskets in a defensive battle, Mollie Mounsey broke through for a three-point trifecta, hitting three in a row late in the fourth to give the Lady Saints a bounce-back win By EARL WATT • Leader & Times Returning home after their first loss of the season, the Seward County Lady Saints faced another stiff challenge from Butler County, and despite trailing to start the fourth quarter, Mollie Mounsey scored 13 points late to will the No. 4 Lady Saints to a 50-46 win. Both teams shined on defense, and that made every point precious in a game that was only 20-17 at half. The Lady Saints built a 15-9 lead in the first quarter, but the Butler defense only allowed two points in the second quarter while the Lady Saints missed shot after shot, and the Lady Grizzlies forced turnover after turnover. Butler took the lead with two minutes to play in the half, 17-15, and the Lady Saints did not score until 29.6 seconds remained in the half, a Mounsey basket that ended a 10-minute scoring drought and cut Butler’s lead to 20-17 at half. Points were still a premium in the third, and Butler continued to maintain their slim lead. Brennyn Seagler hit two free throws that cut the lead to 23-22, but a Butler three pushed the lead back to four, and the Lady Saints continued to trail. Seagler hit a three with 25.5 seconds to play in the period that gave the Lady Saints a 29-28 lead, but Butler scored the final basket of the quarter, and Seward started the fourth down 30-29. A three by Erin Richardson and a pair of free throws by Neidy Ocuane gave the Lady Saints a 34-32 lead, and after Butler’s Kyeria Hannah made one of two free throws to cut Seward’s lead to one, Mounsey drained a three. Butler answered with a jumper, but Mounsey rang the bell a second time with a another three. With a 40-35 lead, Seward forced another defensive stop, and they put the ball back in the hands of Mounsey who pulled the trigger a third straight time from beyond the arc, and another swish through the net led to a 43-35 lead with 3:02 to play. The Lady saints would need every one of those points down the stretch. Butler responded with a 6-0 run that cut the lead to 43-41 before Seagler hit a basket to push the lead to four. But the Lady Grizzlies responded again, taking advantage of a turnover in the final minute and hitting two free throws to tie the game 45-45 with 54 seconds to play. Ocuane hit a shot, but missed the bonus free throw. Butler had a chance to tie with 11.5 seconds to play, but Hannah missed one of two free throws, and the Lady Saints had a 47-46 lead. Mounsey was immediately fouled, but she, too, only made one of two shots at the free throw line, and Butler still had a chance to tie with 10.5 seconds to play. Butler hustled up the floor and kicked out a pass to the corner, but there was no Lady Grizzly there, and the ball sailed out of bounds. Seward’s Richardson was intentionally fouled, and she missed both free throws with 4.8 seconds to play, but the Lady Saints maintained possession because of the intentional foul, and with 3.8 seconds to play, Mounsey was fouled and made both free throws. Butler’s last-second shot missed, and the Lady Saints held on for the 50-46 win. Mounsey led the Lady Saints with 19 points. Ocuane scored 13. Standout post Joanna Grymek was held to six points but had 11 rebounds. The Lady Saints won despite only shooting 31 percent from the field. But the Lady Saint defense only allowed Butler to shoot 28 percent. Seward remained tied with Hutchinson for first place in the Jayhawk Conference at 14-1. The Lady Saints travel to Cloud Wednesday.