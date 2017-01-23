



By EARL WATT • Leader & Times

EDITOR’S NOTE — This is a firsthand account of the Inauguration shared by L&T Publisher Earl Watt who attended the event.

WASHINGTON — A slight breeze started to blow across the lawn in front of the steps of the Capitol Friday morning, and despite the low temperatures it was a welcome relief as personal space gave way to the desire to watch the swearing in of the 45 president of the United States. “The winds of change,” Rustin said, a reference from a Disney movie but appropriate for the moment. My son Rustin, 26, voted for libertarian Gary Johnson, but he joined Heather and I to witness history in the making. Before we made it to the event, the Inaugural experience began the day before when we headed to the Capitol district to pick up our tickets from Senator Pat Roberts’ office. We had to take the Washington, D.C. subway form our hotel to the Capitol, and we picked up the commemorative subway pass the featured the Inauguration. In front of us at the window for our subway passes were a couple of protesters, an older couple who were also headed to the Capitol. We waited, eyeing their sign that said, “Putin’s Patsy,” but said nothing, nor did they say anything to us. We took our passes and headed to the subway, and upon crossing the bridge walkway to the train station, we saw an elephant and a donkey side by side, a sign we would notice later that the city has done a very good job of marketing politics. We made it to the Capitol, and Heather soon regretted wearing her boots instead of tennis shoes, and as we made our way to the Senate office buildings, we saw long lines streaming out of each, other Inaugural attendees who made their way to Washington heading to their senators’ offices to pick up their tickets. When we made it to Sen. Roberts’ building, we were in luck. The time restricting the side entrance for staff only had lapsed, and we were able to avoid a long line and make our way into the building and through security. We picked up our tickets with little fanfare, Roberts was in a hearing at the time, and so we didn’t get to see him. We also tried to let Rustin meet Rand Paul, but he, too, was in an interview and unavailable. The books Rustin brought to be autographed by the author would have to wait for another trip to D.C. We made our way to the Hard Rock Cafe for lunch, and we were surprised to meet USD No 480 Dietician Connie Vogt and her husband who also made the trip from Liberal. We visited a bit, and soon they blended back into the crowd. After a bite, we headed back out and down the block to Ford’s Theater, and we took in some history about Abraham Lincoln and his untimely death. Mixed together throughout the exhibition area were mostly Trump supporters (as indicated by hats, scarves, shirts, etc.) and a spackling of those with less-than-flattering remarks about the new president. After seeing the room where Lincoln finally succumbed to his gunshot wound, we made our way to the National Archives where the original Constitution and Declaration are kept. Along the way, we passed a number of street vendors all looking to make a buck off the Inauguration. About 90 percent of the vendors were African American, and they were selling Donald Trump shirts hats, flags, and other memorabilia to commemorate the event. They were everywhere. While in line we met a family and started to visit. They were from California, and a radio contest by the representative offered tickets to the Inauguration. Most of the callers didn’t want the tickets, but called in to bash Trump, the gentleman from California told us. So he called in and said he would take the tickets. And he got them. Not only was he from California, but from San Francisco no less. During our 30-minute wait to enter the Archives, we discussed the hope of a better tomorrow and discovered that both our wives, who were having their own conversation, were schoolteachers. It was a pleasant conversation, and as we entered the Archives, we shook hands and started to roam through the building. I have seen the Constitution and Declaration before, but it is still a surreal moment to gaze upon the originals. They have suffered the ravages of time through the years, but they still endure. As my trip continued, I couldn’t help but think about how the faded words on ancient parchment represented an aging nation that may also be losing sights of those very words that are becoming more difficult to read. One pleasant discovery was seeing the original metal plate of the Declaration that was used to make the additional copies. It still endures and may one day be the document of record. After seeing the Archives, we headed for the Lincoln Memorial, not knowing we would never be able to see it. As we made our way passed the Washington Monument, another check-point made sure we weren’t carrying any weapons, and we made our way along the reflecting pool toward the Lincoln Memorial along with thousands of others. An Inaugural celebration was taking place, with singers and performers, nd we were able to listen to soul singer Sam Moore, see actor John Voigt, and listen to Lee Greenwood sing “God Bless the USA.” We also got our first glimpse at Donald Trump who came out on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to thunderous applause from those lining the reflection pool. The atmosphere there was electric, it was hopeful, and I took note that the crowd was a blending of men and women, Hispanics and African Americans as well as Asians. One Black group carried signs that said, “Blacks for Trump.” Rustin purchased on off-color shirt with a less-than-flattering reference to Hillary Clinton, and a Hispanic woman saw it, laughed and said something in Spanish. Rustin told me that she also made a derogatory mention about Clinton, which was not why we came, but a number along the walk asked Rustin to stop to take his picture wearing the shirt, which he bought from an African American vendor, and we made our way back for an early night since we would be getting up early for the Inauguration. When we returned to the Capitol the next day, signs directed us to the check-in point for our color of ticket, which happened to be blue. This was our first time seeing the protesters in the street near our check-point. Blocking the thinnest entry, the protesters held signs that had anti-hate statements, but they said awful things about us as we were forced to walk around them and wait in another long line to squeeze by the protesters. One group from Texas did not feel the need to go around, and they plowed right through. We were walking along with a man form Virginia who shared that his wife had a yellow ticket, and he was on his own. We stuck together and talked along the way. “Thanks for letting me hang,” he said as we parted ways after making through the final check-point. It wasn’t long until we were soon talking with more supporters, this time from Florida, and we experienced the rest of the Inauguration with this older couple. Orignally Rubio supporters, they jumped on the Trump train when Rubio bowed out, and the lady told us that she attended a legislative luncheon after Rubio stepped out, and she told him to support the nominee. Mashed together, the woman had touched me on the shoulder after I made a slight move to the left in the mosh pit, and she said, “That’s perfect. Right there. I can see now.” She continued to share her optimism for the future, and it was as thick as the damp air. While we waited for a rain that would never come, the presentations started to begin, and Chuck Schumer began to speak in what sounded like a partisan attack. The crowd would have nothing of it. Boos rang out followed by chants of “Trump, Trump” and “Drain the swamp.” Later, I realized how faint this was on the replay on television, but the mood of the crowd was one of sheer hostility for Schumer. When the swearing in finally took place, there was an unexpected explosion to our left, but it turned out to be one of the cannons firing a 21-gun salute. In a crowd that was on edge and expecting some calamity, it came as a bit of a shock at first. As Trump delivered his speech, all around I could see tears starting to fall as his words of putting the people back in control of the government, of a hopeful future where patriotism would bind us all together struck a chord among those gathered there to witness history. “It’s just beautiful,” our female friends from Florida said. When the ceremony concluded, she gave us instructions. “Pick up some of this trash,” she said. And everyone around grabbed a handful of empty water bottles, some aluminum foil wrappings, and tossed it. The walk out was more slow than the walk in as the mob made its way to exits and side streets all at the same time, and again, we saw the protesters. But the crowd was a bit more salty after hearing the hopeful words, and chants of “USA, USA,” regularly broke out. Overhead, Barack Obama flew out on Marine One, and the transition of power was complete. The riot police were not in place, and this time the exiting throng simply pushed through the protesters who seemed very disappointed that there was no rain. Later in the day, we saw police officers dashing form block to block as the trouble makers started to smash some windows, but only after the crowd had dispersed. It did not dampen the spirits of those inspired by the message of the day, until the evening, when we made it back to the hotel, turned on the television, and saw the reporting, wondering what event they attended, why all the focus was on a handful of trouble makers, and how they were portraying the hopeful speech as “dark.” As the balls were under way, and the celebrations continued, more was gained by not watching the television and talking with others who actually attended the events, who were optimistic and energized.

